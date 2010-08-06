TLC will premiere ‘Sarah Palin’s Alaska’ in November

TLC has set a November premiere date for “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” an unscripted series from the former Alaska governor and “Survivor” producer Mark Burnett.

The cable network announced on Friday (Aug. 6) that “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” will launch on Sunday, Nov. 14 in the 9 p.m. hour.

TLC won the rights to “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” after an underwhelming spring bidding war that saw the choice come down to the Discovery family and A&E after the major networks and a variety of cable outlets passed.

Of the series, TLC’s Eileen O’Neill states, “We”ve been shooting with Governor Palin and various members of her family and an array of Alaskans all across the state. This project is going extremely well. I”ve been on location in Alaska, and it has become clear that it takes a special individual to thrive in Alaska. It has also become clear that I am not as rugged as the Palins. In fact, they are an incredibly outdoorsy family. I”ve seen early selects, and they are looking great, and we will be getting you guys footage in the very near future. Mark Burnett Productions has captured the Palin family, showing off their beloved state. From salmon fishing in Bristol Bay to hiking along one of our country”s most majestic glaciers. And along with Alaska”s great wilderness, the Palins encounter Alaska”s fascinating residents, both human and animal.”

And as if Palin and her tabloid-fodder family aren’t draw enough, O’Neill teased some high profile guests.

“There”s already been sightings of brown bears and Kodiaks, and we are just waiting for those mamma grizzlies to show up. And, yes, recently, the Palins graciously shared their Alaska with the Gosselin family, and that camping trip will be part of an upcoming episode.”

Stay tuned for more information.