‘TMNT’ creator Peter Laird speaks out on Michael Bay controversy

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” co-creator Peter Laird thinks Michael Bay is a genius. Well, sort of.
Responding to a recent spate of outrage by die-hard fans after Bay revealed that the new “TMNT” movie he’s producing will go against franchise lore by having the superheroes hail from an “alien race”, Laird called for the director’s critics to “swallow the ‘chill pill’ Mr. Bay recently suggested they take, and wait and see what might come out of this seemingly ill-conceived plan.”
Ok…so where does the “genius” part come in, exactly?
“It’s possible that with enough truly creative brainpower applied to this idea, it might actually work,” Laird continued, in an entry on his personal TMNT blog. “I’m not saying it’s probable, or even somewhat likely… but it IS possible. However, as I have pondered this further, I have realized that in one way it IS truly a genius notion.”
Genius, says Laird, because after years and years of being pitched the idea of adding a fifth turtle, “for the first time — someone has come up with a way to have as many freakin’ Turtles as they want. I mean, if the TMNT are actually members of an alien race, there could be a whole PLANET of them!”
Oh, sweet, sweet irony…
All of that said, it doesn’t much matter what Laird thinks at this point, considering he no longer holds the rights to the property. In other words, quit emailing him with requests to put a stop to Bay’s alleged bastardization of the franchise. There’s nothing he can do!
Oh, and P.S. by the way, adding Turtle babe Venus de Milo to the short-lived “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation” totally wasn’t his idea.
So, what are your thoughts on the “TMNT” controversy? Sound off in the comments!
Bay is too obsessed with Aliens. He raped the Transformer image, and now he’s going to destroy the Teenage “MUTANT” Ninja Turtle image. Mutant, not Alien, Turtles, not, Amphibious Aliens. That’s like making an Iron Man movie about Wolverine.
What does “raping” the transformers image have to do with his obsession with aliens? Lest we forget, the Transformers are indeed aliens.
Also, someone is going to have to put a stop to this “raping of childhood” or any other negative action applied to your childhood. Presumably we all are no longer children (in a chronological sense at least), so your memories are what they are. He’s not going back in time and altering the way you enjoyed them as a child. He’s altering them now. You let one man’s movie, decades later, erase whatever value you took from the turtles when you were a kid? Please.
Just don’t go and watch the movie and the memories of your childhood will be safe. Thank the stars we don’t live in a society where we are forced to go and watch movies.
Michael Bay needs to stop borrowing ideas from the 80’s and make a big budget spectacle out of Thomas Edison’s early century epics, such as “The Sneeze”.
:)
I say be careful. You can revamp without bringing in the alien bit. One of the coolest things about the turtles is their creation. Personally I really like the new comics with Hob. That is a very cool story. People love mutants more than aliens.(its a known fact) they also had it right in the original cartoon series. The mutagen was from an alien (krang). But maybe give the people what they want and that is to bring us what we wanted in the first place. Shake it up with some Bebop and Rocksteady.
It’s a known fact that people like mutants more than aliens? Where can I read up more on this?
Alien turtles, please don’t
Noooooooooo!!!
Peter would say to calm down; he’s very calm since cashing that big fat pay check from Michael Bay.
Peter would say to calm down; he’s calm after cashing his big fat paycheck from Michael Bay.
Laird has been on the “sell out I don’t care what you do with it” boat for a looooong time. Btw….meant was only an alien turned brain thing on the tv seris. Bebop and ricksteady were a cartoon creation as well. The original comic its all based on….had utrons. Aliens that made the mutagen….but it was still earth turtles. And honestly the fact there were only 4….and then slash…..well that’s what makes them special.
Krang*
Utroms*
So, while Laird does not hold the rights, he still gets paid as co-creator, yes?
All I can say is I warned people not to go see his Transformers movies. Now that he’s made billions of dollars from them, of COURSE Hollywood is going to think it’s okay to let him do whatever the crap he wants.
I’m sorry, but that is NOT genius AT ALL. The concept of them being aliens is like something out of a bad fan fiction, written by some misinformed noob. It’s so half-assed and generic, not to mention WRONG. And I’m SURE that Michael Bay is NOT the first to come up with that concept anyway, so don’t act like this is a new fresh idea. Aside from that, you can’t just say ‘chill’ and expect us to let it go. This is something near and dear to us and he’s screwing it up, and for what? To just make himself richer. Ya know what? As far as I’m concerned, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles belong to US, THE FANS! So why is no one listening to us?!? Shouldn’t this be a treat for the fans after all?? Michael Bay, keep your destructive hands OFF unless you plan on doing it right! If you want the support of us true fans (or in your case, if you want our money), then stop spitting on our childhood.
-Marissa
I completely agree with marissa. I hate Michael Bay with a fiery passion. Transformers G1 is so great and dear to me, and bay shat all over it with his abortion-esque film adaptations. Another wonderful (not just childhood memory and love, but LASTING memory and love) experience, is the TMNT. In conclusion, this no talent a$$clown will screw them up as well. Watch!
Ewww this is garbage i mean alien turtles serousily bring back the 2003 turtles they were the best
as long as they make good tmnt or tmat I dont much care…Im ready for a live action film from them that is really good..im easy to please so I dont care just keep the caracters the same and make a good story, also have good fight scenes and Im goood..bring shredder back as well though. transformers were good to me so turtles should be very easy to make and I feel this would be a good moive even if their from their own planet after thinking it over im kinda curios how they would pull it off though..(die hard turtle fan)
Peter Laird is a sellout who gave up his soul for a paycheck. It’s his fault for Michael Bay’s involvement to begin with. If he didn’t get greedy and sell the rights, we would have Bay’s bullshit movie to begin with. I FUCKING hate Peter Laird now. Soulless jackass.