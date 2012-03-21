‘TMNT’ creator Peter Laird speaks out on Michael Bay controversy

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” co-creator Peter Laird thinks Michael Bay is a genius. Well, sort of.

Responding to a recent spate of outrage by die-hard fans after Bay revealed that the new “TMNT” movie he’s producing will go against franchise lore by having the superheroes hail from an “alien race”, Laird called for the director’s critics to “swallow the ‘chill pill’ Mr. Bay recently suggested they take, and wait and see what might come out of this seemingly ill-conceived plan.”

Ok…so where does the “genius” part come in, exactly?

“It’s possible that with enough truly creative brainpower applied to this idea, it might actually work,” Laird continued, in an entry on his personal TMNT blog. “I’m not saying it’s probable, or even somewhat likely… but it IS possible. However, as I have pondered this further, I have realized that in one way it IS truly a genius notion.”

Genius, says Laird, because after years and years of being pitched the idea of adding a fifth turtle, “for the first time — someone has come up with a way to have as many freakin’ Turtles as they want. I mean, if the TMNT are actually members of an alien race, there could be a whole PLANET of them!”

Oh, sweet, sweet irony…

All of that said, it doesn’t much matter what Laird thinks at this point, considering he no longer holds the rights to the property. In other words, quit emailing him with requests to put a stop to Bay’s alleged bastardization of the franchise. There’s nothing he can do!

Oh, and P.S. by the way, adding Turtle babe Venus de Milo to the short-lived “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation” totally wasn’t his idea.



So, what are your thoughts on the “TMNT” controversy? Sound off in the comments!