TMR: Millar’s ‘Nemesis’ heats up and Reitman says yes to ‘Ghostbusters 3’

I’m going to be out of the house all morning tomorrow, so I’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then to make sure there’s plenty to read for you guys here on the blog. And since there’s a ton of news breaking all over the place today, this morning’s Read is already overstuffed with things worth discussion.

For example, there’s Mark Millar’s upcoming project “Nemesis,” which appears to be a bidding war just waiting to happen. The high-concept premise sounds like it’ll catch fire on the heels of “Kick-Ass,” telling the story of a billionaire who also happens to be a nightmarish supervillain who loves to pick one cop per year to torment and taunt before finally killing him. Basically, he’s Batman and the Joker in one body, and in the upcoming series, he finally picks an American cop, who turns out to be the best opponent he’s ever had. “Wanted” was also a pretty major world-wide hit, so Millar is about as hot as a comic creator can be in Hollywood. The only thing that would make “Nemesis” even more attractive to studios would be if a major director was onboard to direct the film.

Oh, what’s that? Sam Raimi suddenly has an opening on his dance card? Verrrrrrry interesting. I know that Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. are excited about having Raimi make “World Of Warcraft” his top priority, but I’d love to see a pissed-off Raimi making a superhero film that was designed to fly in the face of Marvel and Sony’s next “Spider-Man” as well. It would be a delicious way to spend summer 2012. In the meantime, if you want to have the supercop in “Nemesis” named after you, they’ll be auctioning off that honor in the next few days, so keep your eyes open.

Speaking of delicious, have you seen that new Basil Gogos “Wolfman” poster that just made its exclusive debut on CHUD? Wow. All Monster Kids need to get over there RIGHTNOW and check it out.

And speaking of Monster Kids, I ran a link in the last Morning Read to a Rick Baker video for “Monster Mash.” that was actually created to help draw attention to an upcoming project from Monsterverse, a new horror comic book that uses Bela Lugosi as a host. It looks like fun, and based on some sample pages that were sent over, I am very curious to see the final product.

Have you entered our “Book Of Eli” contest yet? You should.

With “Spider-Man 4” moving out of the Summer 2011 race, that leaves a big hole in Sony’s release schedule, and my guess is that “Ghostbusters 3” just became a huge priority for the studio. They’ve been working on the script for a while now, and they’ve also been slowly but surely wrangling the cast into place. That’s got to be the hardest part, but now that it’s official that Ivan Reitman will direct the film, I’m betting that helps soothe everyone’s nerves. I still think returning to this franchise is dangerous… the second film is hardly beloved, and this sort of decades-later sequel hasn’t really been working out too well for other series… coughindyfourcough… but I do love the first film, and I’ll keep my fingers crossed.

“I grew up watching James Bond films and loving those and watching spy movies with their globetrotting sensibility… we get to do that here, not just geographically but also in time and dimensions of reality as well. We get to make a movie that’s expansive, I suppose you’d say, in four dimensions.”



Feeling peckish? You should make yourself a sandwich, “Lost”-style.

God, I want to see this. Anyone know if there’s an American broadcaster smart enough to step up yet?

I know we all sort of have list fatigue after December, but this is a good one.

$15 million is all the “Terminator” franchise is worth? Really?! Good lord, let me get Harry Knowles on the phone and put together a group of geeks just so we can prevent another half-hearted wrong-headed sequel. That seems insanely low. You see what you did, McG? YOU SEE WHAT YOU DID?!

Finally, I’d like to wrap up today’s column by reminding you all that Armond White is a crazy person. It’s sad how he wraps his crazy is what sounds like cogent, intelligent language, because I agree with his fundamental point that it is important that critics stay out of the Oscar-prediction business. I just think he deflates his own points when you read his work from week to week and realize that what he sees onscreen and what is actually projected are rarely connected.

Don’t forget tomorrow is the latest edition of the Motion/Captured Must-See series, and we’ll be back with another Morning Read on Friday.

