TNT renews ‘Dallas,’ ‘Rizzoli & Isles’

TNT has renewed the hit dramas “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Dallas.”

The cable network announced the two renewals in a pair of Friday (June 29) press releases, but we’re going to combine them into a single story, but it’s not really important enough for two.

“Rizzoli & Isles” has been picked up for a 15 episode fourth season, as it continues to chug along averaging 7.1 million viewers this summer. New episodes of the Angie Harmon/Sasha Alexander drama will premiere, as you might expect, in 2013.

“Anchoring a new night in its third season, ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ has proven itself to be a strong and enduring hit, not only in terms of the great storylines and performances, but also in terms of the show”s stellar ratings,” blurbs Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. “We”re thrilled that ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ will continue to be a vital part of the TNT lineup.”

“Dallas,” meanwhile, has been averaging 6.9 million viewers in its first season, ranking as basic cable’s top new series. Like “Rizzoli & Isles,” the pickup is for 15 episodes, premiering in 2013.

“‘Dallas’ has been a success for us on every level: pitch-perfect writing, smart directing and buzz-worthy performances by a new generation of stars and their iconic counterparts,” blurbs Wright.. “With ‘Dallas” top-flight ratings, robust growth through time-shifted viewing and the extensive online buzz, it’s clear the Ewings of Southfork have once again captured the imagination of viewers.”

An extension of the hit CBS drama, “Dallas” features original series stars like Patrick Duffy, Larry Hagman’s Eyebrows and Linda Gray, as well as new faces like Josh Henderson, Jesse Metcalfe and Jordana Brewster.