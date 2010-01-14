TNT renews ‘Men of a Certain Age’

01.14.10 9 years ago
TNT has ordered a second season of the dramedy “Men of a Certain Age.”
The pickup, announced on Thursday (Jan. 14) will be for a 10-episode second run starring Ray Romano, Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula.
“Men of a Certain Age” premiered on Dec. 7 with ad-supported cable’s top new series launch of 2009 among households and adults 25-54. For its first five episodes, “Men of a Certain Age” is averaging 4.4 million viewers.
“‘Men of a Certain Again’ has been embraced by viewers and critics alike, making our decision to renew an easy one,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. “‘Men of a Certain Age” blends insightful storylines, highly relatable characters and top-notch performances from Ray Romano, Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula.  We look forward to continuing our wonderful relationship with everyone involved.”
TNT offered no time-table for the second season of “Men of a Certain Age,” which was created by Romano and Mike Royce, who also executive produce along with Rory Rosegarten and Cary Hoffman.

Around The Web

TAGSANDRE BRAUGHERMEN OF A CERTAIN AGERAY ROMANOScott Bakulatnt

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP