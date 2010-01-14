TNT renews ‘Men of a Certain Age’

TNT has ordered a second season of the dramedy “Men of a Certain Age.”

The pickup, announced on Thursday (Jan. 14) will be for a 10-episode second run starring Ray Romano, Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula.

“Men of a Certain Age” premiered on Dec. 7 with ad-supported cable’s top new series launch of 2009 among households and adults 25-54. For its first five episodes, “Men of a Certain Age” is averaging 4.4 million viewers.

“‘Men of a Certain Again’ has been embraced by viewers and critics alike, making our decision to renew an easy one,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. “‘Men of a Certain Age” blends insightful storylines, highly relatable characters and top-notch performances from Ray Romano, Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula. We look forward to continuing our wonderful relationship with everyone involved.”

TNT offered no time-table for the second season of “Men of a Certain Age,” which was created by Romano and Mike Royce, who also executive produce along with Rory Rosegarten and Cary Hoffman.