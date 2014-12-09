TNT renews “Rizzoli & Isles” for Season 6

The 6th season will consist of 18 episode, the cable drama”s largest-every episode order.

Showtime's “Happyish” adds Andre Royo and Carrie Preston

“The Wire” alum, the “True Blood” alum will recur on the Showtime pilot, along with “Third Watch” vet Molly Price.

Chevy Chase: I”m returning to “Community” for a cameo

Chase said in a Reddit AMA: “I will be in a small cameo at the beginning of ‘Community' and if they ask me to come back and do one or two appearances, it”s a possibility.”

Click Read Full Post For More

Lena Dunham” publisher to alter her book after a threat of litigation over rape story

Turns out “Not that Kind of Girl” tells a story of a guy named Barry who”s similar to an actual guy named Barry. So Dunham”s publisher will make it clear the name in the book is a pseudonym.

M. Night Shyamalan”s “Wayward Pines” to debut on Fox in May

The 10-episode limited psychological drama starring Matt Dillon will kick off on May 14.

Jon Stewart says sorry to a California D.A. for a “Daily Show” error

Stewart wasn”t happy to apologize after listing a San Bernardino black man as being shot by police even though that”s not how he died.

ABC developing a limited series based on Ken Follett”s “Fall of Giants”

The limited series will comprise Follett”s best-selling “Century Trilogy.”

Sony hack reveals e-mail Paul Reiser sent about “Mad About You” DVDs

Reiser recently inquired about why not all the seasons are out on DVD.

“Mike & Molly” returns down 31%

The Melissa McCarthy sitcom”s 5th season debut had a dramatic fall from last year, when it premiered on Nov. 4.