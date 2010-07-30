TNT renews ‘The Closer,’ ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ and ‘Leverage’

In one fell swoop, TNT has renewed the foundation of its original programming schedule.
On Friday (July 30), TNT ordered a seventh season of “The Closer,” a fourth season of “Leverage” and a second season of the new drama hit “Rizzoli & Isles.”
All three shows are currently airing and will premiere their new seasons in 2011. The order is for 15 episodes of “Leverage” and “The Closer” and 13 episodes of “Rizzoli & Isles.”
“TNT has enjoyed tremendous success on Sunday and Monday nights with ‘Leverage,’ ‘The Closer’ and ‘Rizzoli & Isles,'” states Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. “All three shows feature terrific casts, sharp writing and top-notch production teams. We look forward to continued success with new seasons in 2011.”
“The Closer,” featuring perennial Emmy nominee Kyra Sedgwick, is being called “ad-supported cable’s No. 1 series of all time.” With an average viewership of 7.1 million, “The Closer” is up 7 percent over last season.
Thanks in large part to its “Closer” lead-in, “Rizzoli & Isles” is cable’s top new series for the year-to-date, averaging 7.1 million viewers. The series stars Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander playing characters created by best-selling author Tess Gerritsen.
Featuring an ensemble led by Timothy Hutton, “Leverage” isn’t as big a hit as the other two shows, but it boasts an average audience of 4.1 million viewers and gets a fairly large boost from time-shifted numbers.

