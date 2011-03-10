TNT sets summer premieres for ‘Falling Skies,’ ‘The Closer’ and more

If you’re already worried about running out of scripted programming to watch during the warm summer months, TNT has you covered. On Thursday (March 10), the cable network announced a summer schedule including the series premiere of “Falling Skies” and the beginning of the final season of “The Closer.”

The summer schedule also includes returns for “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Leverage,” “Hawthorne,” “Memphis Beat,” the continuation of “Men of a Certain Age” and the series premiere for “Franklin & Bash.”

Is that enough programming for you?

First out of the gate will be the legal dramedy “Franklin & Bash,” which stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer and will premiere at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, sharing the night with “Men of a Certain Age.” The first season of “Franklin & Bash” will run 10 episodes, while “Men” still has six episodes left in its second season.

On Tuesday, June 14, “Memphis Beat,” featuring Jason Lee, will kick off its second season at 9 p.m., followed by the third season premiere of “Hawthorne,” with Jada Pinkett Smith.

If you’ve been following TNT’s NBA coverage in recent months, you may be convinced that the Steven Spielberg produced alien invasion drama “Falling Skies” as already premiered, but the Noah Wyle vehicle will actually start with a two-hour airing on Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. The following week, on June 26, “Leverage” will start its fourth season at 9 p.m. followed by “Falling Skies” in its regular 10 p.m. home.

“The Closer” will be back to start the 10-episode summer segment of Season 7 on Monday, July 11 at 9 p.m. As was the case last season, the Kyra Sedgwick-driven, Emmy-winning hit will be paired with “Rizzoli & Isles” in the 10 p.m. hour.

We hope that’s enough premiere dates for you to internalize.