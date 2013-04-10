TNT shifts summer premiere dates for ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ and ‘Perception’

TNT has made a few changes to their summer TV schedule.
“Rizzoli & Isles” fans will have to wait an extra week to check in on their favorite show, while “Franklin & Bash” viewers are getting some good news.
“Rizzoli & Isles,” starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander, will now kick off its fourth season on Tuesday, June 25, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). It was It was originally slated for June 18.
The second season premiere of “Perception,” starring Eric McCormack, was likewise scheduled for June 18, but will instead bow on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT).
The new unscripted procedural “Cold Justice” will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT), instead of Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Meanwhile, “Franklin & Bash” have reason to celebrate. The two-hour third season premiere of the show starring starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Breckin Meyer and new cast member Heather Locklear, has been moved up over a month. Originally intended to air Wednesday, July 24 , it will now debut on Wednesday, June 19, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).
