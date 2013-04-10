TNT shifts summer premiere dates for ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ and ‘Perception’

The new unscripted procedural “Cold Justice” will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT), instead of Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, “Franklin & Bash” have reason to celebrate. The two-hour third season premiere of the show starring starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Breckin Meyer and new cast member Heather Locklear, has been moved up over a month. Originally intended to air Wednesday, July 24 , it will now debut on Wednesday, June 19, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).