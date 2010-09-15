TNT sticks with ‘Hawthorne’ for a third season

To the chagrin of copy-editors everywhere, TNT has renewed the typographically silly nursing drama “HawthoRNe” for a third season.

The 10-episode third season of “Hawthorne” (we can’t bring ourselves to play TNT’s capitalization reindeer games) will premiere in 2011.

In case you’ve somehow forgotten, “Hawthorne” stars Jada Pinkett Smith as Christina Hawthorne, who TNT describes as “an impassioned Chief Nursing Officer struggling to whip a failing hospital – and her personal life – into shape.” Michael Vartan, Suleka Mathew, Vanessa Lengies, Christina Moore, David Julian Hirsh and Hannah Hodson co-star.

Although “Hawthorne” hasn’t received the critical or awards support of some of its TNT colleagues, the show averaged 3.7 million viewers for its second season, drawing particularly well among women 25-54.

“With its memorable characters, powerful performances and moving storylines, ‘Hawthorne’ takes us on a dramatic journey through the world of a hospital on the brink of collapse,” Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM helpfully explains. “This series has performed extremely well among our key demos and proven itself to be a hit summer series. We are very excited to continue working with Jada and ‘Hawthorne’s’ outstanding production team and cast.”

“Hawthorne” completed its second season on August 24.