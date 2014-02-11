TNT whacks Frank Darabont’s ‘Mob City’ after one season

(CBR) Frank Darabont”s “Mob City” is closing down.

TV Line reports TNT has canceled the 1940s mob drama, following disappointing ratings; approximately 2 million viewers tuned into the two-hour series premiere. It”s a disappointing development, especially considering the rave reviews “Mob City” received at its launch.

“‘Mob City’ was created as a three-week television event and we are incredibly proud of the six hours we presented of this remarkable drama,” a TNT representative said of the cancellation. “Although the ratings of the limited series haven”t warranted more hours we are eager to work with Frank Darabont again and were delighted to bring the vibrant world of “Mob City” to life.”

“Mob City” was Darabont”s return to television, following his unceremonious ouster from AMC”s “The Walking Dead”. Darabont brought several “Walking Dead” players along for the “Mob” squad, including Shane actor Jon Bernthal and Dale actor Jeffrey DeMunn.