TNT will end ‘The Closer’ in 2011

Is TNT’s hit “The Closer” coming to a close? Well, yes.

TNT announced on Friday (Dec. 10) that “The Closer” will wrap up its series run in 2011 after the conclusion of its 15-episode seventh season.

In a press release, the network credited Emmy-winning star Kyra Sedgwick with the decision to bring the series to an end.

“It”s impossible to fully express our appreciation to Kyra Sedgwick, series creator James Duff and all of the other talented people who brought ‘The Closer’ to TNT viewers,” states Steve Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks. “‘The Closer’ was a pivotal series in setting a new course for TNT”s original programming, while also serving as a prime example of the storytelling strength possible on cable television.”

“The Closer” premiered on TNT in 2005 and will reach its 100th episode during the upcoming seventh season, which is set to begin production in the spring of 2011.

“I cannot fathom how difficult it will be to say goodbye to the incredible family we”ve created on ‘The Closer,'” Sedgwick states. “I will always be grateful to James Duff for his love and friendship, as well as for creating such a rich and complex character who I have loved living with year after year. Mike, Greer, Rick and all of our outstanding cast and crew are forever in my heart. I want to thank TNT and Warner Bros. Television, as well as the incredible fans of ‘The Closer,’ for all of their unwavering support over the last seven years.”

After four previous nominations, Sedgwick finally earned her first Emmy for “The Closer” this fall. She has five Golden Globe nominations and one win, plus five SAG Award nominations for the role.

“Kyra Sedgwick has distinguished herself not only as an extraordinary actress, but as a remarkable set leader and presence on ‘The Closer,'” states Peter Roth, president of Warner Bros. Television. “The series has literally changed the face and course of both TNT and Warner Bros. Television, and we will always be grateful for all that she has contributed toward that success.”

While “The Closer” has never earned a series nomination from either Emmy or Golden Globe votes, it has picked up four SAG Awards nods for the ensemble including Sedgwick, Jon Tenney, J.K. Simmons, G.W. Bailey and more.

Currently wrapping up its sixth season, “The Closer” is coming off a summer where it averaged more than 8 million viewers, making it one of the top shows on basic cable.

Because everybody else had a quote in the TNT release, Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM, adds, “Kyra blazed a new trail in the television landscape with her performance as Brenda Leigh Johnson. Like her many fans, we will miss her terribly, and we will be forever grateful for the time we got to spend with her.”

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js