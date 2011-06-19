To Clarence Clemons: a lifelong fan’s appreciation

There was a moment that came every night during a Bruce Springsteen concert that was sure to get an ecstatic roar from the crowd. Following sometimes short, sometimes long, but always amusing introductions of the rest of the members of the E Street Band, Springsteen would pause and take a breath. Everyone knew what was coming next and the cheering would begin before a word was spoken.
All manner of superlatives would flow as The Boss described saxophonist/band mascot Clarence Clemons, but it often ended this way: “You wanna be like him, but you can”t.”
The thought that Springsteen will never say those words again feels, as I write this the morning after Clemons” death, incomprehensibly sad. Six days after suffering a stroke, Clemons, 69, died on Saturday, June 18.
I”ve seen Springsteen around 35 times over the last three decades, and aside from the odd Bruce solo show here and there, Clemons was always by his side… his right side, to be exact. There are plenty of other folks who are very capably writing about what Clemons brought to the band musically -which was, of course, extraordinary; in many ways he, more than any other member, framed the band”s sound- but he provided so much more.
He was the Big Man and the room, whether it was a club, an arena or a stadium, felt better for his being in it. The party really didn”t begin until Clemons blew the first note. Springsteen knew it too and reveled in it. Bruce was a wise enough bandleader to know that he brought the music, the vision, the soul, the passion, and the intensity, but Clarence brought the joy.
Over the years, it was clear that Clemons” health was deteriorating. What I couldn”t have known as I saw the band at the start of the “Magic” tour in October 2007 with my pal Geoff (his first Springsteen show) at Los Angeles” Sports Arena was that our lives were about to go on a parallel journey.
A week after my first show of that tour, my mother fell and broke her hip. Seven weeks later, on Christmas Eve, 2007, she died. Like many people, I”d often wondered how I would deal with a parent”s death. Would I go off the deep end in some way? Would I want to pull the covers over my head and stay in bed? Would I drink a little too much tequila a lot too often?
Yes to all of the above, but something else happened: A few months after my mother”s death, Bruce came back to Southern California. This time to Anaheim”s Honda Center. Instead of getting seats from his record label or publicist, like I had so many times in the past, my friend Chris and I bought general admission tickets from Craig”s List for the April 7 show. We drove down early and got wrist bands for the drawing to be in the pit-the first section on the floor. In the random lottery drawing, we ended up being the 15th and 16th numbers called, which meant we had the ultimate Bruce experience— for the entire 3-hour show, we had our elbows on the stage. We stood right in front of Clarence and guitarist Nils Lofgren. At one point, Bruce crouched between my arms playing as drops of sweat fell from his head.
Even though I”d already seen the E Street Band more than 20 times before, that night altered my DNA. There was an energy exchange that happened. Everything the band was pouring out over me- wave after wave – I was giving right back. I felt fully and totally alive, with every sense working overtime. It was an extraordinarily intense, spiritual, trusting communion that excluded any room for non-believers or cynics. Watching Bruce interact with the band that close up was like watching a benevolent general lead his troops. He”d look over at Clarence and give him a huge, warm grin and nod that it was time for The Big Man to go to work, whether it was during “She”s the One'” or “Last To Die” or, of course, “Born To Run.” That night, Clarence wore gold nail polish to match his saxophone.
That very night, I began healing from my mom”s passing and I knew that was how I would get through it. I decided I would go to every Springsteen show that I could on the tour. I tried to apply a little reason-for example, I was flying back from Tenerife the summer of 2009 and at the Madrid airport, I almost caught a flight to Bilbao because I knew the E Street Band was playing there the next night-I stopped myself from doing that, but other trips got routed to fit in with the band”s schedule. I saw them 10 times over the next 18 months in five cities. I know those shows saved my soul. They were my salvation. Nothing could hurt me when 15,000 of my friends and I were inside the Bruce bubble with The Big Man towering over us, protecting us.
A few days after the April 7 “elbows on” experience (as E Street fanatics call it), something else horrible happened. On April 17, 2008, E Street keyboardist Danny Federici died. We all knew it was coming– Charlie Giordano had taken over for him a few months earlier on tour other than for a brief shining moment when Danny rallied to play with the band one last time on March 20 in Indianapolis– but that didn’t make it any less painful.
He was the first member of the band to die. Federici”s death manifested a truth that every fan knew, but was loathe to acknowledge—-that the music may be immortal but the musicians themselves were not. Their grief when they took the stage for the first time after Danny”s funeral was palpable and I felt our sorrow -mine for my mother, theirs for their bandmate and friend of 40 years-was co-mingled and what was saving us both, pulling us all out of the darkness and into the light- was the music and the performance.
Clarence”s health continued to decline as the “Magic” tour ended and the “Working on a Dream” tour began. In a way that no other musician in the world could have pulled off, when Clemons” arthritis was so bad that walking was painful, he sat during the shows on a throne, rising only occasionally to still give resonant, poignant, spirited solos. Bruce had an elevator built up to the stage, so Clarence didn”t have to navigate steps at all, but even walking was too tough. In the break between the main show and the encore, Clarence would stay on stage, seated tall and proud like royalty, waiting for the band to return back to him. Bruce was The Boss, but Clarence was The King.
Flash forward to November 2009. Though I”d been in the pit for a few more shows since the April 2008 one, I”d lingered in the back. This time, on Nov. 2, 2009, at the Washington, D.C.”s Verizon Center, my friend and fellow Springsteen obsessive Cathy and I decided to submerge into the pack. Leaving her husband in the back of the pit, we snaked our way up until we were six or seven people from the front of the stage. The E Street band performed “Born To Run” from start to finish and we danced, sang, shouted, clapped, sweated, held on to each other and immersed ourselves in every moment of the show, completely unselfconsciously surrendering to the experience. Total abandon. There was nothing but music and love and friendship. It was one of the happiest evenings of my life and always will be. A night of pure, unalloyed jubilation. Witnessing Clemons power through his masterpiece-the solo in “Jungleland” -up close was breathtaking.
Three weeks later, I went to my last concert in Nashville on Nov. 18, 2009. This time, my friend Phyllis and I were in seats instead of the pit. As the tour wound down, on BTX, the E Street message boards, there was a general feeling of sadness that this could be the end. We all felt it. Danny was gone, Clarence was in bad health, Nils Lofgren was scheduled to have hip replacement surgery at tour”s end. We didn”t even know yet about drummer Max Weinberg”s heart issues. Of course, no one could have predicted what was going to occur June 18, but there was a palpable feeling that this was the end of something incredible that we had all shared.
During that concert something happened for only the second time in my 10-show run. The band played “Trapped,” its well-known cover of the Jimmy Cliff song and my all-time favorite remake. The only other time I”d heard it on this tour was on April 7, 2008, when I had my elbows on the stage. As Clarence began to play the saxophone solo in the middle, I started to shake and then to cry. To keep from embarrassing myself, I bit my lip and dug my nails into my hands to stop from full-out sobbing because it felt like the band”s own personal benediction to me.
In some ways, the show signaled the close of my official grieving period for my mom, but it also marked the end of a safe place I knew I could go to find solace from her death. I”ve been a writer almost all my life and I have yet to be able to put into words what those 10 shows (plus snippets of all the other ones I caught on youtube that I couldn”t attend and following the set lists on BTX in real time) meant to me in terms of the music pouring in through the broken places in my spirit and helping make it whole again. It was sacred and profound and I don’t know if I’ll ever find anything else that delivers that kind of sanctuary.
To know I”ll never get to experience the band in the same way again feels a little too overwhelming to comprehend at this point. It feels like my mom is dying all over again.
Four days later, at the last show of the tour in Buffalo, Nov. 23, 2009, a fan held up a sign that Springsteen brought up on stage. A photo of Bruce holding it made the rounds on BTX and it sums up everything Clarence meant to so many of us. It”s a sentiment that Clarence himself couldn”t have said better:
“It”s rock and roll, but it feels like love.”
I should have gone to Bilbao.
Beautiful writing. I know exactly what you mean-especially the part about dying all over again.
The world is just not the same knowing the Big Man has left the house.
Thank-you so much for this Melinda. As I look back on my experiences with Bruce and the E-Street Band, it has often been a healing process. Caught a small club acoustic performance in Bryn Mar PA back in 1971, the year I got back from ‘Nam, and his poetry/lyrics were so potent (btw he was opening for the great Odetta). Living in Cleveland I got to see all of his tremendous shows in, first, small clubs like The Agora, and then in the larger arenas in town over the years. Not trying to “one up” you at all, just that my mom passed in the mid-70s, my little brother in the late 80s, and now my dad back in October, and something about the near-religious act of attending and absorbing the pure joy of the experience was ALWAYS cleansing and life-affirming. We used to call our disheveled state at the end of their shows as getting the Springsteen Sweat. Rock In Peace Mistah Clemons…..we all love you. Thanks again.
Thanks Suzanna!
Thanks for sharing DrBop… Springsteen Sweat. LOVE it and feel grateful to have baptized in it myself. I love hearing other people’s stories
This is lovely. Thank you. Clarence always spoke of the stage as his “healing floor” – it was that for many of us in the audience, too.
Wow – this piece so beautifully sums up what it feels like to be a Springsteen/E Street fan. Although this is only one account, I cannot help but feel that the sentiments contained here are echoed in thousands of hearts around the world, and that is pretty amazing to me. It shows that music is so much more than lyrics and notes, that it is a force with the power to heal the hurts we all encounter, and no one does it better than Bruce and the boys. Thank you so much for sharing your story.
Thank you all you guy. I know we’re all going through this together. By the way, VH1 Classic is airing 24 hours of Bruce and the E Street Band as a tribute.
Beautifully written. Thanks for sharing.Bruce and the E Street band have “saved” me several times over….it is too much to bear right now the mere thought of not ever seeing the Big Man again…
Thanks for sharing such a wonderful story. May the memories make us all smile during this sorrowful time.
From one fan to another…Thank you with all my heart for sharing what I couldn’t find the words to say.
Thanks for sharing your story Melinda. It’s good to know there are others whose lives have been not just been touched but altered by Clarence and the E Street Band. I was driving home from Cleveland after a girls weekend at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when I heard the news of the Big Man’s death. Between the rain and my tears, it was impossible to drive. I saw Bruce and the band for the first time at the Palledium in NYC when I was 15 in 1975. I stopped counting how many Springsteen shows I’ve been to 20 years ago, but I know by now it’s in the triple digits. Why do I keep going back? It’s got to be the tears of pure, unadulterated joy that I shed every time I’m there. I’m so stinking happy I cry. And I’ve never tried to hide it :) When I’m at a Sprinsteen show it’s me and the band and the rest of the world ceases to exist. When I die, at the pearly gates I want to see my dad, my dog Paisley, and Clarence doing his Jungleland solo. Then, and only then, will I know I’m in heaven.
Marlene– triple digits– wow. Which was the best one? Great description of heaven.
Thanks Mark… Rock on
Thanks Melinda for these beautiful words articulating exactly how most of us are feeling. As an Australian fan, I have travelled to the US twice to see Bruce and the E Street Band when his tours down under were too few between. My last trip was to see them in New Jersey in 2009 with my daughter. I’m so glad I spent my last cent on that trip. It was worth it and I will cherish those memories of seeing Clarence with the band for my last time.
Melinda, Your writing connects the essence of Springsteen concert and how the music captures your heart. Clarence, Bruce and E Street were always able to take you to a “special place” like no other. The music they’ve created helps us listeners discover your own truths and directs our path toward finding the meaning of your own existence … including as you’ve described so well — the healing power of loss (what a paradox). This music has always provided us with so much more than we’d ever expect. Clarence left a mark of talent so strong and soulful — Truly an example of what one life can contribute. We should all be so lucky. Rest in peace, Big Man. Joyce and Jerry, Fans since 1976, Red Rocks Colorado
I’ve read many tributes to Clarence over the last couple of days, but none as beautifully written and that elicited as many memories and as much emotion from me as I read it. Thanks for sharing.
That, Melinda, is a good piece:)
To each one of you who has commented (and read this piece), thank you very much. I have to imagine that Clarence is smiling to read these stories of how much joy he brought all of us.
Thanks for posting this. 1000memories created a tribute site for Clarence today – [1000memories.com] – thought you’d appreciate it.
I enjoyed the article but what the heck is Bruce doing in that picture?
Jim–he’s dunking his head in a tub of water to cool off… The yellow thing is a sponge which he would grab and squeeze out all over his body… and, ewww, sometimes drink from. I think that’s why we all look so concerned. : )
Thanks for that, Melinda. I don’t know what it was about Clarence, but he always felt more like a family member than just an ace musician. All week, I’ve felt like I should be going to a funeral.
geez, what a great piece as I comment thru foggy eyes. never give up writing, that’s4sure!!
Hi Melinda
Thank you. I read your story Sunday but I needed to be with the news for a while. Your story helped bring about the deep cleansing I needed to go through. I had no idea Clarence was in bad health so this was a complete shock for me.
I grew up with Bruce’s cousin Paul in New Jersey. We never paid to go to a show; Bruce made sure we got there. On several occasions, we just “happened to be at the Stone Pony” on the right night before one of the tours… i.e. the River. Seeing the band was pure joy as many have intimated here. Seeing them from 5 feet away at the Stone Pony was heaven.
I don’t want to dwell on the meaning of this passing. But it’s huge for all of us who have lived in the shadow of Clarence and the E street band as they towered above us on stage. The sound of Clarence’s sometimes booming, sometimes melancholy sax is etched deeply into my mind and is not extricable from the E street experience. How will we live without that.
I just want to thank you for writing this catalytic tribute. It’s a magnificent piece of writing. It’s for the fans. And we love it.
Greg
Thank you guys for all of your comments. It has certainly helped me with my grief to come back and see everyone’s stories and how, even though I’m reasonably sure none of us have ever met, we all have this shared experience courtesy of Bruce, Clarence and the whole E Street Nation.
Great writing Melinda. Although I never saw Clarence with the E Street Band,(though I did see Bruce solo in 1992…as legendary as I’d always heard, even with Crystal Tallifero filling in on the reed) I did get a chance to catch the Big Man with the first iteration of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band, which Nils Lofgren was also in, in 1989. His playing and infectious energy on “With A Little Help From My Friends” was special that night, as well as on “You’re A Friend Of Mine”. I have a feeling that his spirit will be with us always. Thanks so much for sharing.