Toby Keith outsells Bruno Mars, Kenny Chesney for No. 1 album

Toby Keith”s “Bullets in the Gun” debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 this week, outselling Kenny Chesney”s “Hemingway”s Whiskey” in its second week on the chart.

“Bullets” starts with a low 71,000 as “Whiskey” falls No. 1 to No. 2 with 65,000, a sales decrease of 64%.

This makes it four No. 1s for country star Keith; his last “American Ride” (2009) started at No. 3 with 90,000.

Burno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” starts at No. 3 with 55,000, with help from No. 1 single “Just the Way You Are.”

Eminem”s “Recovery” climbs No. 5 to No. 4 despite a 12% slip to 52,000. Zac Brown Band”s “You Get What You Give” descends No. 3 to No. 5 (43,000, -39%).

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame”s first album “Flockaveli” flares up at No. 6 with 37,000.

Linkin Park”s “A Thousand Suns” climbs No. 8 to No. 7 (37,000, -12%), Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” re-enters the top tier No. 18 to No. 8 (32,000, +17%), Trey Songz” “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” slips No. 7 to No. 9 (32,000, -24%) and Selena Gomez & The Scene”s “A Year Without Rain” stays put at No. 10 (27,000, -31%).

Sales this week are down 8% compared to last week and down 22% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are now down 13% compared to last.