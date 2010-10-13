Toby Keith outsells Bruno Mars, Kenny Chesney for No. 1 album

#Katy Perry #Toby Keith #Eminem
10.13.10 8 years ago
Toby Keith”s “Bullets in the Gun” debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 this week, outselling Kenny Chesney”s “Hemingway”s Whiskey” in its second week on the chart.
“Bullets” starts with a low 71,000 as “Whiskey” falls No. 1 to No. 2 with 65,000, a sales decrease of 64%.
This makes it four No. 1s for country star Keith; his last “American Ride” (2009) started at No. 3 with 90,000.
Burno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” starts at No. 3 with 55,000, with help from No. 1 single “Just the Way You Are.”
Eminem”s “Recovery” climbs No. 5 to No. 4 despite a 12% slip to 52,000. Zac Brown Band”s “You Get What You Give” descends No. 3 to No. 5 (43,000, -39%).
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame”s first album “Flockaveli” flares up at No. 6 with 37,000.
Linkin Park”s “A Thousand Suns” climbs No. 8 to No. 7 (37,000, -12%), Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” re-enters the top tier No. 18 to No. 8 (32,000, +17%), Trey Songz” “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” slips No. 7 to No. 9 (32,000, -24%) and Selena Gomez & The Scene”s “A Year Without Rain” stays put at No. 10 (27,000, -31%).
Sales this week are down 8% compared to last week and down 22% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are now down 13% compared to last.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Toby Keith#Eminem
TAGSBRUNO MARSEminemKATY PERRYKENNY CHESNEYLINKIN PARKSELENA GOMEZThe Billboard 200Toby KeithTREY SONGZWaka Flocka Flame

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP