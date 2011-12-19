Today in Christmas: The Kills, Cat Power, Blitzen Trapper and Macy Gray

And so starts the week-long stretch to Christmas, with a few more new songs, covers and holiday news from The Kills, Cat Power, Blitzen Trapper, Macy Gray and more.

“The moon makes me want to eat you alive,” sings The Kills’ Alison Mosshart. “Sleep if you do wake, dear.”

Is that how you really feel, Alison? Don’t look for little Baby Jesus in this classic carol re-make of “Silent Night,” below. The singer’s boozy howl is gorgeous, even if she seems transfixed more on death than she is on new life. Whatever, pass the coke.

Meanwhile, there’s new news from Cat Power’s camp. Chan Marshall Tweeted on Friday that there will be a new Christmas charity single and accompanying video out on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24); those who wish to download the as-yet-unnamed track will have a list of charities to choose from to put their donated dollars toward.

Due to the overwhelming use of all caps, I shall repeat only one of her Tweets, abridged, this one pertaining to a new studio album, anticipated since 2006’s “The Greatest” and 2008’s covers album “Jukebox.”

“ALMOST DONE WITH ALBUM.”

OK!

Blitzen Trapper has already unleashed their track for all the world, and you don’t even need to give your money to some dumb-old charity. Just give Rolling Stone pageview!

“Christmas Is Coming Soon” appropriately boasts jingle bells and 7th harmonies, Eric Earley’s softness performing over a picked guitar.

The original track “is about the real Santa Claus, who we all know lives in southern Oregon in a double wide trailer and drinks too much peppermint schnapps from a straw,” Earley said. Donkey Kong and all is well from this reindeer band…

In case you missed it, Amazon has been giving away a holiday song every day in December up until Santa Claus has come and gone. Today’s is from Fitz & The Tantrums — who blew me away at Lollapalooza. It’s wassail for your wa-soul. Macy Gray is on tap to deliver a brand new song, “What I Want For Christmas,” for delivery on Dec. 25.

It appears in advance of the singer’s “Covered,” and album of — you guessed it — covers, though with some unconventional pop/rock picks, including Arcade Fire’s “Wake Up,” Radiohead’s “Creep,” and Eurythmics “Here Comes The Rain Again.” It will be out in March.

And don’t forget: this nice track from Ms. Shelby Earl.