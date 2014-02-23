Today in Important News: Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry kiss on the mouth

LOS ANGELES – Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry have kissed, they have kissed right on the mouth.
The super-hot lady superstars performed the Very Important act on Saturday night at Miley’s “Bangerz” tour concert in Los Angeles, where Miley sang and also did stuff with her tongue, on stage and maybe also even in Katy Perry’s mouth, probably?
After they kissed, Katy Perry screamed like she couldn’t believe that just happened, which makes us think that Miley Cyrus probably did actually slip her some tongue. And then Miley was like, “I just kissed a girl, and I really liked it a lot,” which is a reference to Katy Perry’s song “I Kissed a Girl,” which is an awesome song.
The kiss was documented extensively by a whole bunch of people (but especially this guy) at the concert, where Miley Cyrus also straddled a giant hot dog and danced with neon bears or something.
Here is video and pictures of the kiss, from different angles, because in-depth coverage:
And after! I adore you @MileyCyrus ???? pic.twitter.com/xGU0UPna1S
– Katy Perry (@katyperry) February 23, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
(via Huffington Post)
I’m not sure what the point of Riot is, other then Hitfix wanting their own little TMZ action.
It worries me that Hitix is getting a bit to big for its britches and feels that in order to compete and have a constant flow of stories that it has to report something like this.
Chris you obviously thought this was a ridiculous thing to report on, so why do it?
I can’t imagine that Hitfix’s target demographics are the kind of people who care much about pop music; if they feel the need to expand the site, how about a classic film review, or the technical aspects of filmmaking or…God forbid, a regular book feature?