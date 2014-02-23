Today in Important News: Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry kiss on the mouth

02.23.14

LOS ANGELES – Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry have kissed, they have kissed right on the mouth.

The super-hot lady superstars performed the Very Important act on Saturday night at Miley’s “Bangerz” tour concert in Los Angeles, where Miley sang and also did stuff with her tongue, on stage and maybe also even in Katy Perry’s mouth, probably?

After they kissed, Katy Perry screamed like she couldn’t believe that just happened, which makes us think that Miley Cyrus probably did actually slip her some tongue. And then Miley was like, “I just kissed a girl, and I really liked it a lot,” which is a reference to Katy Perry’s song “I Kissed a Girl,” which is an awesome song.

The kiss was documented extensively by a whole bunch of people (but especially this guy) at the concert, where Miley Cyrus also straddled a giant hot dog and danced with neon bears or something.

Here is video and pictures of the kiss, from different angles, because in-depth coverage:

 (via Huffington Post)

