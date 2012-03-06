Odd Future’s ‘Loiter Squad’ promo, ‘NY (Ned Flander)’ vid, Frank Ocean joins Coldplay’s tour

Odd Future have two new eye candies this week, neither of which makes much sense, par for the course.

“Loiter Squad,” the hip-hop group’s live-action “Adult Swim” show due later this month, has a new promo for the character Jasper, which equates to something like a series of animated .gifs. Chop and screw at your leisure.

Then there’s “NY (Ned Flander),” featuring Tyler, the Creator and Hodgy Beats and the frequent appearance of Lucas Vercetti, who’s featured on the cover of the group’s new album “The OF Tape Vol. 2.” Repeated is the meme of big girls shaking ass, while Hodgy gyrates in lounge chair and Tyler appears as a fussy, large-headed baby, a digression from his powerful state as a long-haired centaur from “Rella.”



I haven’t quite hashed through the Spanish of the bleak and crisp track yet, but Hodgy and Tyler both spend time convincing you of the presence of the devil, the former amped about turning official drinking age and the latter have a spit-taking line about the pope and Jerry Sandusky. It’s over about as quick as it starts, and unfortunately, as forgettable.

Meanwhile, in a head-spinning exercise, Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All’s resident singer Frank Ocean has been tapped to open for Coldplay overseas, along with Marina And The Diamonds, Ash, my girl-crush Robyn and Rita Ora. The Def Jam signee will be taking on select shows for the soft-rockers in August and September. Coincidentally, a rock group called Wolf Gang is also on tap for a few shows this summer. The Pierces and Metronomy, among others, are opening for Coldplay in the ‘States.



Check all Coldplay tour dates and openers here.

And last and, weirdly, costing the least of these, Tyler, the Creator paid Los Angeles’ The Roxy $8,000 for the damage he did back in December. The rapper had a bout of vandalism against the club’s sound board, with fans even capturing the attack on tape. He coughed up the sum in part of an investigation that may leave him free of criminal charges.

Odd Future’s “Loiter Squad” bows on the Cartoon Network on March 25. Their album “The OF Tape Vol. 2” drops earlier that week, on March 20.

Check out all vids — including the “Loiter Squad” trailer — below.