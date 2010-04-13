TOLDJA! Diane Keaton heads to HBO as ‘Tilda’

Nikki Finke just got an upgrade. The notorious entertainment blogger is the inspiration for Bill Condon and Cynthia Mort’s new HBO comedy pilot “Tilda” and after a long casting call they’ve finally found their Nikki, none other than Diane Keaton.

HitFix can confirm Keaton’s been offered the role of Tilda and is keen on making the show her first regular television gig. The Oscar-winning actress has also met with Condon who is expected to direct the pilot and executive produce the show even with his new chores shepherding “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” in the wings.

Keaton was last seen on the big screen in 2008’s disaster “Mad Money,” but stars alongside Harrison Ford and Rachel McAdams in Roger Michell’s intriguing new comedy “Morning Glory” which hits theaters this November. The 64-year-old actress has never been a TV series regular, but has appeared in TV movies such as 1994’s “Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight” and and more recently, 2006’s “Surrender Dorothy.”

Condon is best known for directing “Dreamgirls,” but won an Oscar for his “Gods and Monsters” screenplay. On the TV front, he directed the much-buzzed about pilot for Laura Linney’s Showtime series “The Big C,” but is not involved in future installments of the show which is currently in production.

Mort’s TV credits include “Tell Me Your Love Me” and “Will & Grace.” She also wrote the screenplay for the Jodie Foster thriller “The Brave One.”

HBO has not formally greenlit a pilot for “Tilda,” but its expected to shoot sometime this spring.



[And no official word on whether Ms. Finke approves of the casting choice as of yet.]

