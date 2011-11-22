Jeremy Renner takes the plunge in 2 new ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ clips

Opening wide on December 21st (following a limited run in over 200 IMAX theaters beginning December 16th), “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” has benefitted greatly from a stellar hype-building campaign that should see it debuting to big grosses on opening weekend. The latest cog in the “Ghost Protocol” publicity machine comes in the form of two brand-new clips featuring stars Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg which showcase a deft blend of action and comedy that will hopefully carry throughout the entire film (given director Brad Bird’s stellar track record of successfully balancing those two elements in his animated efforts, I have pretty high hopes that it will).

This first clip has Brandt (Renner) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) strategizing about an upcoming high-stakes operation that Renner’s character clearly wasn’t 100% clear on.

In Clip #2 we see the build-up to Brandt’s big jump into a giant “computer array”, which comes complete with a giant rotating fan at the bottom. Communicating with Ethan Hunt (Cruise) over an earpiece, the agent hesitates a bit too much for his superior’s liking and…well, let’s just say if Tom Cruise was yelling at me that way I’d probably take the leap too. Will Brandt survive? Is Suri Cruise a child fashion icon?

While I’m not necessarily a huge fan of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, the above clips are entertaining enough (especially thanks to the presence of Pegg) to make me think this may just be worth a trip to the theater come December. As such, I’m going to go ahead and rate these babies an “A” for a job well done.

