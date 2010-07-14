Tom Cruise is still Ethan Hunt in ‘Mission Impossible IV’… for now.

Even as “reboot” fever sweeps Hollywood, it appears Tom Cruise is safe, for now.
As Paramount begins to gear up for a fourth installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series, some may have had their doubts as to whether Tom Cruise would be returning as Ethan Hunt.
And with good reason, he was famously fired by head of Viacom, Sumner Redstone, after the last installment of the series for being “Embarrassing,” (they have since mended relations) his current vehicle with Cameron Diaz “Knight and Day” is under-performing at the box office, and star power is simply not as powerful as it used to be, especially in an era in which the studios are favoring franchise over the flesh and blood actors (see: “Spider Man.”)
Paramount vice chairman Rob Moore seemed to quell rumors yesterday, telling the Hollywood Reporter “We absolutely are excited about having Tom Cruise star in this movie.”
That’s settles it, right? – Maybe.
HR also reports insiders say Paramount is closely watching how “Knight and Day” does overseas. Cruise is famously popular with foreign audiences. If his appeal appears to be fading, the studio may reconsider. “Knight and Day” has yet to be released in quite a few countries due to the World Cup, and the movie still has an opportunity to shine in the home stretch. Currently around $100 Million worldwide, it will need to at least double that to put any thoughts of a “reboot” to rest.
If not, all bets are off, and Paramount might just get in the mood for a “re-imagining.”
Teenage Ethan Hunt, anyone?
(Psst!… Josh Hutcherson, call your agent!)
The beauty of MI is that you don’t need to have the same people back every time. It’s just an MI team so you could replace Ethan Hunt with someone else totally different.
Having said that I hope Cruise is back reprising his character and that they revisit the TV show and the first movie for inspiration.
Bring back the *team* with everyone doing their thing. Don’t just have Hunt doing everything and the rest of the team flying him around and getting coffee.
Also, forget the cliched story-lines with ‘rouge’ agents. It’s been done to death.
This message will not self destruct…
After 3 movies, if Tom Cruise isn’t gonna be in it, than have a different agent be the main character, but don’t have a different actor playing Ethan Hunt. Look what that did to the first Batman fanchise. This isn’t James Bond.
Ethan Hunt is a completely made up character for the M.I. movies. He has no brand equity to the franchise whatsoever. Cruise should have been the Jim Phelps character from the start. Any reboot should eliminate the name “Ethan Hunt” and install the character Jim Phelps as the head of the team again.
Can they even make an MI film without him? They have all been produced by Cruise/Wagner and I believe he owns the rights- so…
Tom Cruise wasn’t the original star of the Mission Impossible franchise anyway. Before Tom Cruise the star was Peter Graves as Jim Phelps (replaced in the film by Jon Voight because Tom Cruise and everyone else associated with the film so trashed the original character Peter Graves gave them a one-finger salute). And before Peter Graves it was Steven Hill as Daniel Briggs. So there’s no reason a fourth lead couldn’t come on board. Who are the idiots who don’t realize that? If they could trash the good name of Jim Phelps (equal to making James Bond a bad guy) then they shouldn’t have a problem dumping an arrogant has been that most of America finds to be a moron.
Yes Joel, reboot the franchise and this time…MAKE JIM PHELPS THE GOOD GUY!!!!!
I don’t think Knight and Day is underperforming at all. It is doing very well. Just because it’s not #1 doesn’t mean its not doing well. This article seems like its just trying to discredit Cruise.
Ethan Hunt wasn’t even a character on the TV show. Ditch the storyline of the Cruise movies, and start over fresh.
