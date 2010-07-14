Tom Cruise is still Ethan Hunt in ‘Mission Impossible IV’… for now.

Even as “reboot” fever sweeps Hollywood, it appears Tom Cruise is safe, for now.

As Paramount begins to gear up for a fourth installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series, some may have had their doubts as to whether Tom Cruise would be returning as Ethan Hunt.

And with good reason, he was famously fired by head of Viacom, Sumner Redstone, after the last installment of the series for being “Embarrassing,” (they have since mended relations) his current vehicle with Cameron Diaz “Knight and Day” is under-performing at the box office, and star power is simply not as powerful as it used to be, especially in an era in which the studios are favoring franchise over the flesh and blood actors (see: “Spider Man.”)

Paramount vice chairman Rob Moore seemed to quell rumors yesterday, telling the Hollywood Reporter “We absolutely are excited about having Tom Cruise star in this movie.”

That’s settles it, right? – Maybe.

HR also reports insiders say Paramount is closely watching how “Knight and Day” does overseas. Cruise is famously popular with foreign audiences. If his appeal appears to be fading, the studio may reconsider. “Knight and Day” has yet to be released in quite a few countries due to the World Cup, and the movie still has an opportunity to shine in the home stretch. Currently around $100 Million worldwide, it will need to at least double that to put any thoughts of a “reboot” to rest.

If not, all bets are off, and Paramount might just get in the mood for a “re-imagining.”

Teenage Ethan Hunt, anyone?

(Psst!… Josh Hutcherson, call your agent!)