Tom Cruise may go ‘Top Gun’ against alien forces in ‘Yukikaze’

If I didn’t know better, I’d say Tom Cruise is a nerd.
Sure, sure, he’s been Captain Awesome since I was a young teenager, and he somehow looks better at his age than I’ve looked in my single best day ever, and he continues to somehow elude the same sort of career pitfalls that have sidelined even the most talented of his peers. So calling him a “nerd” may not be the traditional application of the word, but it seems to apply when you look at his taste in projects over the last few years.
It’s one thing to do a couple of science-fiction movies in a row because Steven Spielberg calls, and “War Of The Worlds” and “Minority Report” are very different approaches to the same genre. With “Oblivion,” “All You Need Is Kill,” and the just-announced “Yukizake,” Cruise seems to be almost single-handedly helping keep original science-fiction alive on the bigscreen. And, yes, I know he’s not the filmmaker in each of these cases, but it’s incredibly hard to get these films made, and when Cruise signs on, he can be the deciding factor for the financiers behind the films.
One of the things that intrigues me most in the study of the way the star system has evolved over the years is the way movie stars use their clout. I wrote about this a little bit in my piece about my interview with Harrison Ford, and he seems to me like a guy who tries to downplay the entire idea. It’s an undeniable reality, though. There are films that only get made because a movie star says yes. And Cruise is a guy who seems like he has always spent that clout as well as possible, and in ways that have been hard to predict at times.
He must have had a good experience on “All You Need Is Kill” to have already signed on to develop another film with the same producers. I’ve never heard of “Yukikaze,” but I’m not surprised. Anime in general is one of those things where there is so much of it that I don’t wade in until something has been specifically recommended to me, and even then, there are only a few people I trust in that regard. This is actually a novel first, or a series of them, by Chohei Kambayashi, and they’ve also been adapted as an animated series. The descriptions I’ve read today basically sound like it’s an alien invasion movie in which the main battle front is aerial. The “Top Gun” comparison sounds like a fair one, but I suppose that’s all about how they adapt it.
The Playlist dug up all five of the “Yukikaze” episodes, dubbed into English, posted on DailyMotion, and if you’re curious to see the starting point for what I assume will be a very different final product, check it out:
“All You Need Is Kill” is still a full year away. The Doug Liman-directed film, also based on a Japanese novel, seems like a sort of a “Groundhog Day” spin on alien invasion, with Cruise living out one day in battle, over and over again, learning new skills with each day he lives. Just from the description, it makes it sounds like the ultimate comment on how we experience a video game, respawning and dying in a cycle until we master whatever it is that’s going to get us through a level.
That means that “Oblivion,” “All You Need Is Kill,” and “Yukikaze” are all wildly different takes on the alien invasion film. I can’t think of anyone else doing something so specific through so many different filters right now. We’ll see when Cruise fits this in among his other obligations like a second “Jack Reacher” movie and a new “Mission Impossible.”
I for one am very disappointed in Cruise’s recent output. None of it has been bad, it’s not that, it’s just that he seems stuck in these action films.
When Cruise used to do them, they were basically Mission Impossible and an occasional big budget sci-fi like in the early 2000’s with Spielberg. I think people forget that he was a huge star because of the dramas he used to make. I miss the Tom Cruise that was pushing for smart, adult dramas. Born On The Fourth of July, Rain Man, Interview With the Vampire, Jerry Maguire, Eyes Wide Shut, Magnolia, The Firm, A Few Good Men, The Color of Money. Those are the kinds of films I want to see him making. I want him to remind people he can be a great actor, not just a fun action star. We need more stars pushing that kind of material instead of big budget action films all the time.
Anyone else agree?
I went through a long period of time where just seeing Cruise on screen gave me a headache but he won back over again with Jack Reacher.
I’m not sure Interview With A Vampire counts as smart adult drama.
I think the exact same criticism, to a greater degree even could be made of Will Smith’s recent choices. A look at his IMDB page reveals all sequels coming in the next three years, often to films such as Hancock or Bad Boys 2 that really didn’t demand them. He’s another actor who has displayed an ability to be successful across a wide range of genres.
Interview With the Vampire may be a bit schlocky and melodramatic, but it at least required Cruise to stretch as an actor (people loved him in the part too) and it was still an R-rated adult drama. That’s what I want more of.
I’ve been saying for the past couple years, especially with all the couch-jumping and divorce crap that has followed him around, that he needs to remind people that he can be a great actor when called upon. He will never be Lawrence Olivier but he has much more range and capabilities than most stars.
I think he needs to get back together with a great director and make a great, award worthy film. This is a guy who has made films with Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ridley Scott, Brian De Palma, Michael Mann and Oliver Stone. Even Rob Reiner was in the middle of his peak when Cruise worked with him. Now he’s working with Doug Liman, James Mangold, Adam Shankman, and Joseph Kosinski?
I think Cruise suffers from the same problem that Will Smith has, in that they are both very concerned about maintaining their star power at all times. I think Cruise has been much riskier and way more exciting that Smith ever has been, but they both seem stuck in this funk of action movie after action movie. I want to see Cruise get on screen and act his ass off again, even if it’s something like Jerry Maguire where he reminds people how funny and charming and likable he can be.
I see your point. But I think after the image problems he’s had the last few years, he’s trying to get back in the mainstream audience’s good graces as much as possible and deliver some big hits. He needs to remind Hollywood that his name still means boxoffice now more than ever specifically because of the couch-jumping and the divorce crap. Otherwise he could be in danger of becoming Mel Gibson at this point in his career.
I agree, I think he’s a talented actor who has worked with a lot of great directors, and has made a point of doing so. Always admired him for that. But his image has really suffered greatly lately (to the point where my 16-year-old nephew, who has only ever seen him in one movie, says he doesn’t like him) and he needs to come out swinging. And keep in mind, while it may not have been a huge hit, Rock of Ages wasn’t an action movie. He was trying something different there, even if it didn’t really work for him.
I think reminding people how good he is is more important than being a box office megastar at this point. If he starts starring in too many action adventures, they are going to blend together and audiences are going to develop fatigue.
Case in point, Matthew McConaughey. He had a string of successful romantic comedies and some action films. Some did better than others. At no point did anyone think his career was over but it certainly had grown very stale. Then, he starts working on smaller stuff with great directors and challenging scripts and suddenly everyone (myself included) went “Oh yeah! He can be great when given the right material!” Now he’s working on several films that are Oscar contenders next year. Plus he just got the lead in Nolan’s new film, Interstellar, which will probably be as big a smash hit as Nolan’s last several films.
I think in order for an actor to stay vital, he needs to challenge himself, stay fresh, and age gracefully. Cruise was far and away the best thing about Rock of Ages and I think legitimately deserved more award love (not wins, but nominations, especially Golden Globes). Cruise didn’t take part solely to stretch as an actor. He did it because everyone assumed it would be as big a hit as Mamma Mia and Hairspray. That film was a major box office disappointment and I don’t think many people predicted that ahead of time.
When Cruise was in a tailspin career-wise, what saved him? His appearance in Tropic Thunder. It made people laugh and reminded people that Cruise could be funny and didn’t take himself super seriously. That’s a big part of the reason why I think he should be doing another film like Jerry Maguire or playing a character like he did in A Few Good Men. People loved Tom Cruise when he was doing smart, commercial dramas. I think a long run of action films only makes people forget more and more where he came from.
And bringing it back to Will Smith. Smith may have had a hit with MIB3, but that film came and went and no one is going to remember it. Whereas doing something like Django Unchained would have given him a hit and also put him in a film that made a much bigger dent in the pop culture landscape. It may not have made as much money, but it’s the film people are going to be watching and talking about in ten years. That’s the kind of thing Smith and Cruise need to remember.
Cruise needs to look at someone like Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt. They are doing great work year in and year out. They aren’t above doing a big-budget action film every once and a while, but they’ve stayed major box office stars and respected actors by doing good work in good dramas.
Is there really going to be another Jack Reacher? I sure hope there is….but I had it didn’t make enough to justify…