Tom Cruise reveals that ‘M:I 4’ is really ‘Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol’

In a week full of new movie announcements, Paramount Pictures and Tom Cruise revealed the official tittle for the fourth installment of the “Mission: impossible” franchise today in Burj Khalifa Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The official title is “Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.”

The last two pictures in the franchise were titled “M:I 2” and “Mission: impossible 3.”

Cruise was joined by co-stars Jeremy Renner, Paula Patton and director Brad Bird at the news conference. Production is expected to begin this week in Dubai and it was revealed that shots would include the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

“One of the things I always wanted for the franchise was for it not to have a number afterwards. I”ve never done sequels to films and I never thought of these films as sequels,” Cruise said according to Gulf News. “Paramount has done a great job in coming up with a title, so it”s not going to be MI2, 3, 4: it”s going to be Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol. I always felt it should have a title.”

“Ghost Protocol” joins recent questionable titles “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Transformers: The Dark of the Moon” as fodder for fans and late night comics alike.

“Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol” is scheduled to open nationwide on Dec. 16, 2011.

