Tom Cruise, Russell Brand and Mary J. Blige hit the stage in ‘Rock of Ages’ pics

#Tom Cruise
05.29.12 6 years ago

 Tom Cruise leads the all-star, all-rockin’ cast of the upcoming “Rock of Ages.” At the height of Sunset Strip hair metal excess, two fresh-faced wannabes (Julianne Hough and Diego Boneta) fall in love while rubbing shoulders with an assortment of music biz characters, played by Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Paul Giamatti, Malin Akerman, Russell Brand, Mary J. Blige and more. “Rock of Ages,” based on the hit musical, doesn’t open until June 15, but we’ve got a bunch of photos for you to rock out to below. 

Check out the brand new pics from the film here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSALEC BALDWINDiego BonetaJULIANNE HOUGHMALIN AKERMANMary J BligePAUL GIAMATTIROCK OF AGESrussell brandTOM CRUISE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP