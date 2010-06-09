Tom Cruise’s next mission: the ‘Untitled Les Grossman’ movie

With his next movie polling perilously close to a bomb, Tom Cruise is jumping into the fat suit once again to play lunatic movie producer Les Grossman. Paramount Pictures announced today that Cruise would portray Grossman in a new comedy that will be produced by both the star and Ben Stiller. Grossman originated as a supporting character in Stiller’s hit flick “Tropic Thunder” and Cruise reprised the loudmouth role in a series of promos and a live performance for this year’s MTV Movie Awards.
Attempting a ruse that Grossman is actually real, Stiller noted in a statement, “Les Grossman’s life story is an inspiring tale of the classic human struggle to achieve greatness against all odds. He has assured me he plans to quote, ‘[Expletive] kill the [expletive] out of this movie and make Citizen [expletive] Kane look like a piece of crap home movie by the time we are done.” I am honored to be working with him.”
Grossman “reportedly” responded: “To quote my great friend Kirk Lazarus, ‘I don”t read the script, the script reads me.””
Lazarus was a key figure in “Thunder” and landed Robert Downey, Jr. an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. No word if he’ll cameo or if any of the other “Thunder” stars will appear in the new untitled project.
Lastly, demonstrating only Hollywood insiders may finds this concept profitable, Adam Goodman, Paramount Film Group President said, “Everything I learned in this business, I’ve learned from Les. I started out as his assistant, and from the first day he threw his desk at me when I got his lunch order wrong, I have loved him like a father. I am forever grateful to Ben and Stuart Cornfeld and their ability to secure his highly-coveted life rights.”
Michael Bacall (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) will write the screenplay. No word on who might direct, perhaps Alan Smittee?
Cruise will return to the big screen on June 23 with “Knight and Day.” He’s also expected to begin production on “Mission Impossible 4” for director Brad Bird sometime this summer.
Wow what a completely unprofessional and biased report. Your attempts at wit were a clear window of your desperation and unprofessionalism. How about not jumping on the obvious band wagon? How about giving some respect to Tom Cruise who has for over twenty years given us great movies?
Great movies? Like WHAT?
Uh, MinuteMaid, there’s no point in explaining it to you. You’d probably hate Cruise even if he came up with a cure for cancer.
We complain about box office and for the past few years we have repeatedly shot our star player in the back. And why? This was a really underhanded backslap that really was not warranted.
Risky Business. Top Gun. The Firm. Rain Man. The Color Of Money. Jerry Maguire. Mission Impossible. Born On The Fourth Of July. Magnolia. Minority Report. The Last Samuraii. Pretty damn good track record if you ask me and the millions of others who have seen his movies over the years. Would it have killed you to just announce the movie?
lol. I was going to reply to MInute Maid but I think Lisa just did. To be fair the greatness of a movie is always debatable but the man has earned a level of respect in his field. I agree he deserved more than the derision in this article.
You left out one of his best movies, Collateral. He really disappeared into his character for that role.
The only Tom Cruise movie I have enjoyed is Minority Report, and that was DESPITE the fact he was in it. As Grossman, he is funny because he’s acting stupid, like when your dad dresses like Santa and dances around. Tom Cruise has never been funny as in: “Let’s have him star in a comedy” funny.
Most people have to work to make money, apparently Tom and Ben just go over to Paramount and take it. IF this turkey ever sees the light of day, it will make less money per screen than MacGruber.
Knight & Day a flop? Keep dreaming, kiddo.
Knight and Day looks like a bomb? Bull! The trailer has been one of the hottest on the web over the past month and it is getting great buzz. This guy is obviously a Tom Cruise hater. Declaring that his next movie is a bomb with all of this positive early buzz. Enough with the Tom Cruise bashing. He’s the biggest and best movie star in Hollywood history and will always be.
Yeah, what “polls” is he talking about?