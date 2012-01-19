Tom Cruise sci-fi project casts ‘W.E.’ star and Bond girl as female leads

Andrea Riseborough has gained quite a bit of heat for her starring role in the Madonna-directed historical romance “W.E.”, not because the movie has received such great reviews (they’ve been lukewarm at best) but because she herself has been frequently singled out as a highlight of the film.

Now, it’s being reported that the rising star has booked one of the female leads in the high-profile Universal sci-project formerly titled “Oblivion” opposite Tom Cruise. The actress will play a beautiful woman who crash-lands on a post-apocalyptic Earth inhabited by Cruise’s character, who has been tasked with remaining on the planet alone to repair the robots that serve as soldiers in the fight against the aliens who now control it. Her appearance causes him to question everything he knows.

In addition to Riseborough, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who portrayed the vengeful Camille Montes in “Quantum of Solace”, has booked the other female lead in the film, the lover of Cruise’s character who lives in the clouds with the rest of humanity. “Tree of Life” actress Jessica Chastain had previously been attached to the role before she departed to star in Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming bin Laden film.

The news was broken by Variety.

The now-untitled film is based on a graphic novel by “Tron: Legacy” helmer Joseph Kosinski, who will also direct.

So, what do you think of the casting choices here? Are you excited to see the film come to fruition? Also curious of hearing from anyone who’s read the graphic novel…