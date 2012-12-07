Tom Cruise watches over a post-apocalyptic New York in new ‘Oblivion’ poster

#Tom Cruise
12.07.12 6 years ago

A tiny Tom Cruise is dwarfed by the ruins of the Empire State Building in the striking first poster for the upcoming sci-fi epic “Oblivion,” from “Tron Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski.

Recalling the last moments of the original “Planet of the Apes,” the poster depicts Cruise as Jack Harper, an a soldier who patrols the desolate landscape of Earth after a devastating alien attack has rendered the planet uninhabitable. While searching for vital materials to bring back to off-world colonies, he rescues a beautiful stranger (Andrea Riseborough), whose knowledge makes him question everything he thinks he knows. 

It also stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olga Kurylenko, Melissa Leo, and Morgan Freeman.

Check out the poster here:

The screenplay is credited to Kosinski, William Monahan (“The Departed”), Karl Gajdusek and future “Star Wars “scribe Michael Arndt.

Cruise has been on a sci-fi kick lately. After being seen in the upcoming crime drama “Jack Reacher,” he’ll battle aliens once again in Doug Liman’s futuristic “All You Need Is Kill.”

Meanwhile, Kosinsky is attached to direct “Tron 3.”

What do you think of the poster?

“Oblivion” opens in IMAX and in regular theaters April 19. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSJoseph KosinskyoblivionTOM CRUISE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP