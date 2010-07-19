Draco Malfoy is ready to play with the ‘Apes’

Tom Felton, most known for playing Harry Potter’s rival, “Draco Malfoy” in the blockbuster series, will join James Franco, Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto and John Lithgow in the much anticipated prequel to 20th Century Fox’s “Planet of the Apes.”

Taking place in modern day San Francisco, “Rise of the Apes” centers around genetic experiments that produce super intelligent primates. Soon man and ape begin a battle to decide who will become the dominant species.

Acclaimed effects house WETA is set to create motion captured CGI apes, instead of the classic but clumsy ape makeup that was originally used in the 1968 film “Planet of the Apes,” and then updated Tim Burton’s 2001 film of the same name.

Variety reports Felton will play the son of the owner of the controversial ape facility (played by Brian Cox) where the “ape riots” erupt and lead to all out war.

Rupert Wyatt is directing. The Apes will “Rise” June 24th, 2011