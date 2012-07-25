Tom Hanks and Halle Berry revealed in new ‘Cloud Atlas’ images

More details about the ambitious “Cloud Atlas” are coming to light.

The epic-sized, all-star adaptation of David Mitchell”s dense 2004 novel is being produced and co-directed by “The Matrix masterminds the Wachowski Siblings and co-director Tom Tykwer (“Run Lola Run”).

The cast members — including Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Susan Sarandon, Donna Bae, Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Jim Broadbent and Hugo Weaving — all play multiple roles throughout the past, present and future.

Some brand new photos were unveiled over at EW.com, and they provide a cryptic tease.

Of the many interwoven story strands, one of the futuristic narratives finds a man (Tom Hanks) crossing paths with a messenger from an advanced civilization (Berry), as seen below:

It looks like Berry’s hair is somehow woven into her skin, in a decorative fashion. Tom Hanks appears to be in a scared, “Castaway” mode.

Another of the film’s story threads involves a veteran composer (Broadbent) and his apprentice (Whishaw). Whishaw will also plays James Bond’s new Q in the upcoming “Skyfall.” Take a look at the duo here:

While the photos don’t reveal the reportedly grand visuals of the film (seen in the production art), they do hint at the film’s apparent sci-fi eccentricities. We’ll have to wait to see how they pull it all off when the film premieres at the Toronto Film Festival in September, alongside other highly-anticipated films like Ben Affleck’s “Argo,” Terrence Malick’s “To the Wonder,” Rian Johnson’s “Looper” and new films from Noah Baumbach, Joss Whedon and Mike Newell.

Ambitious sci-fi epics can go in a lot of directions. Do you think the Wachowskis and Tykwer have come up with a “Matrix,” or a “Battlefield Earth”?

“Cloud Atlas” opens October 26.