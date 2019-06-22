Tom Hardy Is Officially Coming Back For ‘Venom 2’

Sony

The comic book spin-off movie Venom had a notoriously troubled production, but it everything worked out gangbusters: When released last fall, it made MCU money and gave Tom Hardy fans a reason to leave the house. A sequel would definitely be in the works; it just took awhile to confirm it. And so, some eight months later, we finally have official word that Hardy is officially back as rando-turned-semi-hero Eddie Brock.

The news broke on Fandango (via Entertainment Weekly), courtesy Sony producer Amy Pascal. “I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” Pascal told the movie ticket service. “When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

It’s true, Venom would be quite hard to recast — and no offense to Topher Grace, who played Brock/Venom in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Indeed, most of Venom’s reviews, even the pans, singled out the versatile and thrilling English actor for praise.

Pascal also implied that the idea of Venom, who is a Sony/Columbia property, could, perhaps, one day, maybe reunite with another Columbia property, Spider-Man.

“Everybody would love to see that,” Pascal said. “You never know someday … it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen. We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet. We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything.”

