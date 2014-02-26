Tom Hardy in consideration for double duty in ‘Legend’

(CBR) Tom Hardy, the man behind Bane, is taking a cue from his “Dark Knight Rises” co-star Christian Bale, who played twin brothers in the magician-thriller “The Prestige”.
Screen Daily reports the actor is under consideration to join writer-director Brian Helgeland”s upcoming movie, “Legend”. If he joins the project, Hardy would play identical twins Ronald and Reginald Kray, real-life gangsters who ruled London crime during the 1960s. The brothers were sentenced to life in prison in 1968.
The film will reportedly center more on Reginald and his attempts to control Ronald”s psychotic tendencies.
(via Slash Film)
