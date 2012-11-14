Tom Hardy to star in ‘Splinter Cell’ video-game adaptation

#Tom Hardy
11.15.12 6 years ago

Tom Hardy is going undercover.

The “Dark Knight Rises” star has signed on to play black-ops agent Sam Fisher in Ubisoft’s adaptation of their best-selling video-game franchise “Splinter Cell” (according to Deadline), with screenwriter Eric Warren Singer (“The International”) on board to pen the script (via Collider).

The “Splinter Cell” video-game franchise – the first installment of which was released in 2002 – has players guiding Fisher on a series of covert missions, often in an effort to thwart terrorist attacks. Officially known as “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell” thanks to Ubisoft’s acquisition of the Clancy-founded video-game developer Red Storm Entertainment over a decade ago, the games (six so far) have collectively sold over 22 million copies, with a series of best-selling tie-in novels completing the package.

This is the second Ubisoft adaptation to attach a major star in less than a month, with Michael Fassbender signing on to the company’s “Assassin’s Creed” movie in late October. It should be noted that unlike that film, “Splinter Cell” does not yet have a studio on board, though several have reportedly shown interest.

Hardy was of course last seen in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” as Batman’s masked, borderline-unintelligible adversary Bane. Coming up, the in-demand actor will appear in George Miller’s trouble-plagued “Mad Max: Fury Road,” in which he plays lead protagonist Max Rockatansky opposite Charlize Theron.

Is a “Splinter Cell” movie something you’d like to see? Director ideas, anyone? Sound off with your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Hardy
TAGSSam FisherSplinter CellSplinter Cell movietom clancyTOM HARDYUBISOFT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP