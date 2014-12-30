Tom Hardy’s face is super creepy on Empire Magazine ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ cover

In February, to honor the Best Trailer of the Year™, Empire Magazine will feature a huge cover story on Mad Max. George Miller will take you on a journey through the lore of the dystopian universe and the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making it happen.

And this (and this) is the image they chose to use for the cover.

Image Credit: Empire Magazine

Put down the Smoothing Tool, marketing department intern. Step away from the promotional art. This is an intervention. We”re here to help. It”s not your fault. This happens all the time. We just want to get to the bottom of this insane phenomenon. So, a couple of questions:

1) Do you think humans actually have Plasticene faces? Is this what you see in the mirror?

a) If yes, please seek the attention of a trained optometrist.

b) If no, stop it.

2) How exactly to you remove the soul from the eyes of Tom Hardy? Is it an add-on?

3) Who signed off on this? Who looked at this and said, “Yes. Perfect.”??

Now, not all Photoshop is bad. In fact, the right post-production can add a sense of ambiance or tone to a photo. It can pull out specific facial features, like the individual beard hairs on a man riding across a desert plane, or the texture of his clothes. Basically, stop doing whatever the hell is going on up there, and start doing this:

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” roars into theaters on May 15, 2015.