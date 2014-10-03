Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie team for John LeCarre TV series

10.03.14 4 years ago

Try to hold in your squeals: Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie will soon be working together. 

The twosome will co-star in a BBC-produced limited TV series based on John le Carre's 1993 novel “The Night Manager,” according to The Hollywood Reporter

It centers on a former British soldier who now works in high-end hotel who falls into a web of deceit including black market arms dealers, British intelligence, a mysterious woman and murder.

Ink Factory (“A Most Wanted Man”) is producing the series, with a script by David Farr (“Hanna”).

Le Carre's work has been the basis for such recent big screen thrillers as “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “A Most Wanted Man.”

The busy Hiddleston will take a break from playing Loki (as seen in Marvel films such as “The Avengers” and “Thor”) and will next appear opposite Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam in Guillermo del Toro's “Crimson Peak,” followed by the J.G. ballard adaptation “High-Rise,” co-starring Jeremy Irons and Sienna Miller.

Laurie — best known from TV's “House” — will next be seen in Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof's mysterious “Tomorrowland.”


 

