Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is well aware of his notoriety for accidentally revealing plot spoilers for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Amazingly, however, he left out the fact that he almost had a cameo in Sony Pictures’ animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (out now on Netflix) until the last days of the Far From Home press tour. In a recent interview with the British website JOE, Holland let slip that he almost voiced another version of Peter Parker in the hugely successful movie.

“At one point I was supposed to be in it,” he revealed in an on-camera interview with Far From Home cast members Zendaya and Jacob Batalon:

“There was going to be another Peter Parker. There was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was going to walk through the background and say like ‘Hey, kid’ or something. Never happened. Heartbroken.”

Before Holland’s surprise revelation, Batalon joked about how he had tried to convince producer Amy Pascal to let him voice a role in the film. (His Homecoming and Far From Home character, Ned Leeds, shares a name with a Marvel Comics character, but is actually based on the Ganke character seen in Spider-Verse.) On a more serious note, though, Holland added that he was “excited to introduce Miles [Morales] into our own universe, one day. I think that’s going to be really cool.”