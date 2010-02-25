Tom Petty announces ‘Mojo,’ Heartbreakers’ first studio album in eight years

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will be releasing a new effort, “Mojo,” via Reprise Records some time this spring.

It marks the group’s first studio set since 2002’s “The Last DJ,” though Petty released his third solo effort “Highway Companion” in 2006. The first peak into the album, the slow-churning, blue-tinged “Good Enough,” is streaming now on tompetty.com. What do you think?

Along with the album release, The Heartbreakers — Petty, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Ron Blair, Scott Thurston, Steve Ferrone — are going on tour, naturally. Tapping My Morning Jacket, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Joe Cocker, ZZ Top and Drive-By Truckers as openers, the veteran rock group will step out on May 6 in Raleigh, N.C. and goes until at least Aug. 27 in North America.



Onsale info can be found here, on Petty’s website. Many tickets go up starting March 8.

Fans who purchase tickets to the tour get an added bonus: they’ll be enabled to download two songs from “Mojo” before it hits stores, and then will get a code to download the whole album once it’s out. And that’s not all! Bonus live tracks will go up for ticket-buyers once the tour winds down.

Here are Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ tour dates:

May 06 Raleigh Time Warner Cable Pavilion at Walnut Creek (w/Joe Cocker)

May 07 Charlotte Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (w/Joe Cocker)

May 09 Tampa St. Pete Times Forum (w/Joe Cocker)

May 15 Dallas Superpages.com Center (w/Joe Cocker)

May 16 Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/Joe Cocker)

May 18 Phoenix US Airways Arena (w/Joe Cocker)

May 22 Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 02 San Diego Cricket Wireless Pavilion (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 03 Irvine Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 05 Oakland Oracle Pavilion (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 08 Vancouver GM Place (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 11 Seattle The Gorge (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 12 Seattle The Gorge (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 15 Calgary Pengrowth Saddledome (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 16 Edmonton Rexall Place (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 19 Winnipeg MTS Centre (w/Joe Cocker)

Jun 22 St Paul Xcel Energy Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jun 23 Omaha Qwest Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jun 25 Milwaukee Summerfest (w/ZZ Top) (on sale March 6)

Jul 10 Indianapolis Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jul 13 Kansas City Sprint Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jul 15 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jul 17 Chicago United Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jul 20 Cleveland Blossom Music Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jul 22 Detroit Palace of Auburn Hills (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jul 24 Pittsburgh First Niagra Pavilion (w/Drive-By Truckers)

Jul 28 New York Madison Square Garden (w/TBD)

Jul 31 Philadelphia Wachovia Center (w/TBD)

Aug 11 Atlanta Philips Arena (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)

Aug 12 Nashville Sommet Center (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)

Aug 14 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)

Aug 15 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)

Aug 17 Hartford Comcast Theater (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)

Aug 19 Boston Comcast Center (w/My Morning Jacket)

Aug 21 Boston Comcast Center (w/My Morning Jacket)

Aug 24 East Rutherford IZOD Center (w/My Morning Jacket)

Aug 25 Toronto Air Canada Center (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)

Aug 27 Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)