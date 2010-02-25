Tom Petty announces ‘Mojo,’ Heartbreakers’ first studio album in eight years

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will be releasing a new effort, “Mojo,” via Reprise Records some time this spring.

It marks the group’s first studio set since 2002’s “The Last DJ,” though Petty released his third solo effort “Highway Companion” in 2006. The first peak into the album, the slow-churning, blue-tinged “Good Enough,” is streaming now on tompetty.com. What do you think?

Along with the album release, The Heartbreakers — Petty, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Ron Blair, Scott Thurston, Steve Ferrone — are going on tour, naturally. Tapping My Morning Jacket, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Joe Cocker, ZZ Top and Drive-By Truckers as openers, the veteran rock group will step out on May 6 in Raleigh, N.C. and goes until at least Aug. 27 in North America.

Onsale info can be found here, on Petty’s website. Many tickets go up starting March 8.

Fans who purchase tickets to the tour get an added bonus: they’ll be enabled to download two songs from “Mojo” before it hits stores, and then will get a code to download the whole album once it’s out. And that’s not all! Bonus live tracks will go up for ticket-buyers once the tour winds down.

Here are Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ tour dates:

May 06            Raleigh                     Time Warner Cable Pavilion at Walnut Creek (w/Joe Cocker)
May 07            Charlotte                   Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (w/Joe Cocker)
May 09            Tampa                       St. Pete Times Forum (w/Joe Cocker)               
May 15            Dallas                        Superpages.com Center (w/Joe Cocker)
May 16            Houston                    Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/Joe Cocker)
May 18            Phoenix                     US Airways Arena (w/Joe Cocker)              
May 22            Los Angeles              Hollywood Bowl (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 02             San Diego                 Cricket Wireless Pavilion (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 03             Irvine                         Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 05             Oakland                     Oracle Pavilion (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 08             Vancouver                 GM Place (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 11             Seattle                       The Gorge (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 12             Seattle                       The Gorge (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 15             Calgary                      Pengrowth Saddledome (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 16             Edmonton                  Rexall Place (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 19             Winnipeg                   MTS Centre (w/Joe Cocker)
Jun 22             St Paul                      Xcel Energy Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
Jun 23             Omaha                      Qwest Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
Jun 25             Milwaukee                 Summerfest (w/ZZ Top) (on sale March 6)              
Jul 10             Indianapolis               Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
Jul 13             Kansas City               Sprint Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
Jul 15             Cincinnati                   Riverbend Music Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
 Jul 17            Chicago                     United Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
Jul 20             Cleveland                   Blossom Music Center (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
Jul 22             Detroit                        Palace of Auburn Hills (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
Jul 24             Pittsburgh                  First Niagra Pavilion (w/Drive-By Truckers)           
Jul 28             New York                   Madison Square Garden (w/TBD)                         
Jul 31             Philadelphia               Wachovia Center (w/TBD)           
Aug 11           Atlanta                        Philips Arena (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)
Aug 12           Nashville                    Sommet Center (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)
Aug 14           Darien Lake, NY        Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)
Aug 15           Bristow                      Jiffy Lube Live (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)
Aug 17           Hartford                     Comcast Theater (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)
Aug 19           Boston                       Comcast Center (w/My Morning Jacket)           
Aug 21           Boston                       Comcast Center (w/My Morning Jacket)             
Aug 24           East Rutherford         IZOD Center (w/My Morning Jacket)
Aug 25           Toronto                      Air Canada Center (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash)
Aug 27           Saratoga Springs      Saratoga Performing Arts Center (w/Crosby, Stills and Nash) 

