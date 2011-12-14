Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers set 2012 tour stops, including Jazz Fest

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers” 2012 tour will include stops at New Orleans” Jazz & Heritage Festival, as well as England”s Isle of Wight Festival.

The outing starts April 19 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo., before moving south to Jazz Fest on April 28. Check out more Jazz Fest headliners here.

Remarkably, the tour will be the band”s first European tour in 20 years. Additionally, this marks the Heartbreakers” Jazz Fest debut and their first gigs in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, Canada in their 35-year history.

If you want to talk to Petty about the tour and anything else, he will take part in a Q&A with fans via Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Find out more details at tompetty.com.

U.S. ticket and special guest information will be announced soon.

Now for the sad news: A rep for the band says it is “highly doubtful” there will be new music from the band before the tour. The Heartbreakers’ last set, “Mojo,” came out in June 2010.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 2012 Tour Dates



April 19

1st Bank Center, Broomfield, CO

April 21

Verizon Arena, Little Rock, AR

April 24

Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM

April 26

INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

April 28

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans, LA

April 29

Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park, Alpharetta, GA



May 1

Germain Arena, Estero, FL



May 3

Amway Center, Orlando, FL



May 5

Frank Irwin Center, Austin, TX



June 3

Mile One Centre, St. John’s, NL



June 7

02 Arena, Dublin, IR

June 8

The Marquee, Cork, IR

June 10

02 World, Hamburg, GER

June 12

Open Air, Horsens, DK

June 14

The Globe, Stockholm, SWE

June 15

Norwegian Wood Festival, Oslo, NO

June 22

Isle of Wight Festival, UK



June 24

Hallenstadion, Zurich, SWI



June 25

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, GER

June 27

Grand Rex, Paris, FR

June 29

Piazza Napoleone, Lucca, IT

June 30

SAP Arena, Mannheim, GER

