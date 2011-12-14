Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers set 2012 tour stops, including Jazz Fest

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers” 2012 tour will include stops at New Orleans” Jazz & Heritage Festival, as well as England”s Isle of Wight Festival.
The outing starts April 19 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo., before moving south to Jazz Fest on April 28. Check out more Jazz Fest headliners here.
Remarkably, the tour will be the band”s first European tour in 20 years. Additionally, this marks the Heartbreakers” Jazz Fest debut and their first gigs in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, Canada in their 35-year history.
If you want to talk to Petty about the tour and anything else, he will take part in a Q&A with fans via Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. PT. Find out more details at tompetty.com.
U.S. ticket and special guest information will be announced soon.
Now for the sad news: A rep for the band says it is “highly doubtful” there will be new music from the band before the tour. The Heartbreakers’ last set, “Mojo,” came out in June 2010.
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 2012 Tour Dates
April 19
1st Bank Center, Broomfield, CO
April 21
Verizon Arena, Little Rock, AR
April 24
Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM
April 26
INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS
April 28
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans, LA
April 29
Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park, Alpharetta, GA
May 1
Germain Arena, Estero, FL
May 3
Amway Center, Orlando, FL
May 5
Frank Irwin Center, Austin, TX
June 3
Mile One Centre, St. John’s, NL
June 7
02 Arena, Dublin, IR
June 8
The Marquee, Cork, IR
June 10
02 World, Hamburg, GER
June 12
Open Air, Horsens, DK
June 14
The Globe, Stockholm, SWE
June 15
Norwegian Wood Festival, Oslo, NO
June 22
Isle of Wight Festival, UK
June 24
Hallenstadion, Zurich, SWI
June 25
Lanxess Arena, Cologne, GER
June 27
Grand Rex, Paris, FR
June 29
Piazza Napoleone, Lucca, IT
June 30
SAP Arena, Mannheim, GER
