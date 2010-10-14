Tom Waits releasing new 78 vinyl with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

News on Tom Waits gets a little rare these days, considering the singer-songwriters has been quietly working on new material with wife Kathleen Brennan.

But for fans, there’s two little reasons to celebrate: the veteran songsmith is releasing a limited edition, two-song 78 rpm vinyl record and he performed a piece by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti for our benefit last week.

First, “Tootie Ma Was A Big Fine Thing” b/w “Corrine Died On The Battlefield” was recorded last year with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band for the “Preservation: An Album To Benefit Preservation Hall & The Preservation Hall Music Outreach Program” compilation. The set featured other artists like Ani DiFranco, Del McCoury, Yim Yames (Jim James), Pete Seeger and others, but Waits chose his tracks for being “the earliest known recorded examples of Mardi Gras Indian chants.”

Those two songs are now put onto this benefit release, out on Nov. 19, with only 504 hand-numbered copies to go out. Additionally, the first hundred — up for $200 — will include custom record players.

The 78s will be on sale at the Preservation Hall in New Orleans and on the venue’s site day-of.

And, in case you missed it last week, Waits give his take on Ferlinghetti’s “Coney Island of the Mind” with the Marcus Shelby Quartet. Watch it below. Waits calls the San Fran beat poet’s famed bookshop City Lights a “Times Square for animals.”

Other celebs to honor Ferlinghetti included Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye and Steve Earle (pictured).