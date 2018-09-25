There’s a lot of Joker news about these days, mostly thanks to director Todd Phillips filling Instagram with pics of Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s greatest nemesis. But this is the first Joker news in a while to feature Tommy Wiseau. The The Room auteur, who previously played the villain in a surprisingly intense audition tape for Nerdist, returned to the role that’s already brought him viral glory. This time, also for Nerdist, it’s what amounts to a fan version of the Joker-Batman tête-à-tête from The Dark Knight, only starring the guy who re-invented football.

The original scene came about halfway through Christopher Nolan’s second Caped Crusader picture, with Heath Ledger’s Joker captured, but only after he’s kidnapped Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Rachel Dawes. It’s an intense scene, with some of Ledger’s wildest line readings. Ergo, it’s perfect for Wiseau — a walking raw nerve who can’t seem to control the volume or cadence of his voice.

The video also features Greg Sestero — the everyman who became Wiseau’s semi-unwitting accomplice in making the semi-official worst movie ever made — as Christian Bale’s Batman.

This is not only Wiseau’s latest stint as Ledger’s Joker, but also Wiseau’s latest attempt to capitalize on his movie’s second life as a bad cinema classic. When he released The Room in 2003, he intended it as a Tennessee Williams-esque drama, with himself as a serious thespian worthy of Brando. Still, honestly? Heath Ledger’s Joker may be the role he was born to play.

