Tonia Sotiropoulou is the newest Bond girl added to ‘Skyfall’

James Bond sure knows how to pick ’em.

Because Berenice Marlohe and Naomie Harris just aren’t enough, another jaw-dropping Bond Girl has been added to the upcoming 007 film “SkyFall.” Greek model Tonia Sotiropoulou is joining the film in an unspecified supporting role.

She dropped the news on her Facebook page, writing, “Dear friends I officially announce I got a part in J. Bond new film!!! Turkey here I come! Thank u all for you love and support! This is officially the happiest day of my life bitches!!!!”

Sotiropoulou joins star Daniel Craig and a stellar supporting cast, including series regular Judi Dench and newcomers Ralph Fiennes, Javier Bardem and Albert Finney. Plus those aforementioned other Bond Girls, with Harris playing a field agent named Eve, while it’s been hinted at that Marlohe’s Sévérine is on the villainous side.

Sotiropoulou originally auditioned to play Sévérine, but lost to Marlohe. Director Sam Mendes, however, brought her back in later to read for her current part. “SkyFall” is currently shooting in Turkey.

“Skyfall” will be released nationwide — including IMAX theaters — on November 9.