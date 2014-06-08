Tony Awards 2014: Complete winners list

Ok, theater buffs – here's a complete list of winners and nominees from the 2014 Tony Awards (check out our list of the night's best and worst moments further down the page):

Best Musical

After Midnight

Aladdin

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Ramin Karimloo, Les Miserables

Andy Karl, Rocky

Jefferson Mays, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Bryce Pinkham, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Neil Patrick Harris, Hedwig and the Angry Inch – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Mary Bridget Davies, A Night with Janis Joplin

Sutton Foster, Violet

Idina Menzel, If/Then

Kelly O'Hara, The Bridges of Madison County

Jesse Mueller, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – WINNER

Best Play

Act One

Casa Valentina

Mothers and Sons

Outside Mullingar

All the Way – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Tyne Daly, Mothers and Sons

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, A Raisin in the Sun

Cherry Jones, The Glass Menagerie

Estelle Parsons, The Velocity of Autumn

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Samuel Barnett, Twelfth Night

Chris O'Dowd, Of Mice and Men

Mark Rylance, Richard III

Tony Shalhoub, Act One

Bryan Cranston, All the Way – WINNER

Best Revival of a Musical

Les Miserables

Violet

Hedwig and the Angry Inch – WINNER

Best Revival of a Play

The Cripple of Inishmaan

The Glass Menagerie

Twelfth Night

A Raisin in the Sun – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Reed Birney, Casa Valentina

Paul Chahidi, Twelfth Night

Stephen Fry, Twelfth Night

Brian J. Smith, The Glass Menagerie

Mark Rylance, Twelfth Night – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Linda Emond, Cabaret

Anika Larson, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Adriane Lenox, After Midnight

Lauren Worsham, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Lena Hall, Hedwig and the Angry Inch – WINNER

Best Book of a Musical

Chad Beguelin, Aladdin

Douglas McGrath, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Woody Allen, Bullets Over Broadway

Robert L. Friedman, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – WINNER

Best Direction of a Musical

Warren Carlyle, After Midnight

Michael Mayer, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Leigh Silverman, Violet

Darko Tresnjak, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – WINNER

Best Direction of a Play

Tim Carroll, Twelfth Night

Michael Grandage, The Cripple of Inishmaan

John Tiffany, The Glass Menagerie

Kenny Leon, A Raisin in the Sun – WINNER

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater

Aladdin (Music: Alan Menkin; Lyrics: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Begeulin)

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Music: Steven Lutvak; Lyrics: Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak)

If/Then (Music: Tom Kitt; Lyrics: Brian Yorkey)

The Bridges of Madison County (Music & Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Cabaret

Nick Codero, Bullets Over Broadway

Joshua Henry, Violet

Jarrod Specter, Bullets Over Broadway

James M. Iglehart, Aladdin – WINNER

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett and Kelly Devine, Rocky

Casey Nicholaw, Aladdin

Susan Stroman, Bullets Over Broadway

Warren Carlyle, After Midnight – WINNER

Best Costume Design of a Musical

William Ivey Long, Bullets Over Broadway

Arianne Philips, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Isabel Toledo, After Midnight

Linda Cho, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – WINNER

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Act One

Michael Krass, Machinal

Rita Ryack, Casa Valentina

Jenny Tiramani, Twelfth Night – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Sarah Green, The Cripple of Inishmaan

Celia Keenan-Bolger, The Glass Menagerie

Anika Noni Rose, A Raisin in the Sun

Mare Winningham, Casa Valentina

Sophie Okonedo, A Raisin in the Sun – WINNER

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Christopher Akerlind, Rocky

Howell Binkley, After Midnight

Donald Holder, The Bridges of Madison County

Kevin Adams, Hedwig and the Angry Inch – WINNER

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Paule Constable, The Cripple of Inishmaan

Jane Cox, Machinal

Japhy Wideman, Of Mice and Men

Natasha Katz, The Glass Menagerie – WINNER

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Jane Greenwood

Regional Theatre Award

Signature Theatre

Isabelle Stevenson Award

Rosie O'Donnell

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Joseph P. Benincasa

Joan Marcus

Charlotte Wilcox