Tony Awards 2014: Complete winners list

Ok, theater buffs – here's a complete list of winners and nominees from the 2014 Tony Awards (check out our list of the night's best and worst moments further down the page):
Best Musical
After Midnight
Aladdin
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Ramin Karimloo, Les Miserables
Andy Karl, Rocky
Jefferson Mays, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Bryce Pinkham, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Neil Patrick Harris, Hedwig and the Angry Inch – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Mary Bridget Davies, A Night with Janis Joplin
Sutton Foster, Violet
Idina Menzel, If/Then
Kelly O'Hara, The Bridges of Madison County
Jesse Mueller, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – WINNER
Best Play
Act One
Casa Valentina
Mothers and Sons
Outside Mullingar
All the Way – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Tyne Daly, Mothers and Sons
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, A Raisin in the Sun
Cherry Jones, The Glass Menagerie
Estelle Parsons, The Velocity of Autumn
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Samuel Barnett, Twelfth Night
Chris O'Dowd, Of Mice and Men
Mark Rylance, Richard III
Tony Shalhoub, Act One
Bryan Cranston, All the Way – WINNER
Best Revival of a Musical
Les Miserables
Violet
Hedwig and the Angry Inch – WINNER
Best Revival of a Play
The Cripple of Inishmaan
The Glass Menagerie
Twelfth Night
A Raisin in the Sun – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Reed Birney, Casa Valentina
Paul Chahidi, Twelfth Night
Stephen Fry, Twelfth Night
Brian J. Smith, The Glass Menagerie
Mark Rylance, Twelfth Night – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Linda Emond, Cabaret
Anika Larson, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
Adriane Lenox, After Midnight
Lauren Worsham, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Lena Hall, Hedwig and the Angry Inch – WINNER
Best Book of a Musical
Chad Beguelin, Aladdin
Douglas McGrath, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
Woody Allen, Bullets Over Broadway
Robert L. Friedman, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – WINNER
Best Direction of a Musical
Warren Carlyle, After Midnight
Michael Mayer, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Leigh Silverman, Violet
Darko Tresnjak, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – WINNER
Best Direction of a Play
Tim Carroll, Twelfth Night
Michael Grandage, The Cripple of Inishmaan
John Tiffany, The Glass Menagerie
Kenny Leon, A Raisin in the Sun – WINNER
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater
Aladdin (Music: Alan Menkin; Lyrics: Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Begeulin)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Music: Steven Lutvak; Lyrics: Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak)
If/Then (Music: Tom Kitt; Lyrics: Brian Yorkey)
The Bridges of Madison County (Music & Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Cabaret
Nick Codero, Bullets Over Broadway
Joshua Henry, Violet
Jarrod Specter, Bullets Over Broadway
James M. Iglehart, Aladdin – WINNER
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett and Kelly Devine, Rocky
Casey Nicholaw, Aladdin
Susan Stroman, Bullets Over Broadway
Warren Carlyle, After Midnight – WINNER
Best Costume Design of a Musical
William Ivey Long, Bullets Over Broadway
Arianne Philips, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Isabel Toledo, After Midnight
Linda Cho, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder – WINNER
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Act One
Michael Krass, Machinal
Rita Ryack, Casa Valentina
Jenny Tiramani, Twelfth Night – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Sarah Green, The Cripple of Inishmaan
Celia Keenan-Bolger, The Glass Menagerie
Anika Noni Rose, A Raisin in the Sun
Mare Winningham, Casa Valentina
Sophie Okonedo, A Raisin in the Sun – WINNER
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Christopher Akerlind, Rocky
Howell Binkley, After Midnight
Donald Holder, The Bridges of Madison County
Kevin Adams, Hedwig and the Angry Inch – WINNER
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Paule Constable, The Cripple of Inishmaan
Jane Cox, Machinal
Japhy Wideman, Of Mice and Men
Natasha Katz, The Glass Menagerie – WINNER
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Jane Greenwood
Regional Theatre Award
Signature Theatre
Isabelle Stevenson Award
Rosie O'Donnell
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Joseph P. Benincasa
Joan Marcus
Charlotte Wilcox
So now Bryan Cranston and Neil Patrick Harris have achieved two parts of EGOT. Just the Oscars and the Grammys to go.