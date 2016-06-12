Tony Awards dedicates ceremony to Orlando shooting victims

In response to the news of the massacre in Orlando, Florida in the early hours of Sunday morning, organizers of the Tony Awards announced that tonight”s ceremony will be dedicated to the victims of the shooting. In what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, 50 were killed and at least 53 were injured at Orlando“s Pulse nightclub.

The Tony Awards Twitter account issued this statement: 

“Our hearts are heavy for the unimaginable tragedy that happened last night in Orlando. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected. The Tony Awards dedicate tonight”s ceremony to them.”

The Pulse nightclub is frequented by members of the LGBT community, and the shooting occurred when people across the country were celebrating LGBT Pride Month with events this weekend.

The Tony Awards and the larger theater community have long had close ties to the LGBT community. Tony winners have thanked same-sex partners in their acceptance speeches for years, long before gay marriage was legalized. Kisses between gay couples onstage have shown the level of acceptance felt inside Radio City Music Hall. Out gay entertainers have hosted several Tony telecasts, including Alan Cumming, Sean Hayes, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Tonight”s ceremony, the 70th Annual Tony Awards, will be hosted by James Corden, broadcast from 8 to 11 p.m. live ET and delayed PT on CBS. Hamilton, with a record-breaking 16 nominations, is expected to be a big winner.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda is among the Broadway celebrities to tweet support for Orlando:

