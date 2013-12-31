Top 10 TV deaths of 2013

(CBR) If nothing else, 2013 was a brutal year for television viewers. Nearly all of the top, Emmy-worthy dramas killed off key characters in big displays of violence – sometimes as fake-outs, but more often than not, it was the real deal.

As the year comes to a close, and a new year of small-screen killing sprees begins, here”s our look back at 10 of the best TV deaths 2013 had to offer.

Before going any further, it goes without saying that there are MAJOR SPOILERS for many shows ahead. Read no further if you”re behind on the following: “Boardwalk Empire”, “Breaking Bad”, “Eastbound and Down”, “Family Guy”, “Game of Thrones”, “Homeland”, “Justified”, “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Walking Dead”.