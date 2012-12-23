With “Les Miserables” hitting theaters this week, HitFix staffers thought it was time to pick the top 20 movie musicals of the last 50 years. Bound to stir up debate, we’ve picked both some obvious choices (“The Sound of Music”) and more off-beat fare (“The Phantom of the Paradise”).
Check out our list below. Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments section.
“Rick Moranis and Audrey Greene both give all-time great performances”
That’s Ellen Greene as Audrey.
That's Ellen Greene as Audrey.
-Daniel
I love that you included phantom of the paradise! It’s such a great movie! There’s so many on this list I still need to see. Really wonderful list :)
I nominate “Xanadu” for #21.
The only glaring omission I can think of is the Lion King. Awesome movie, amazing music by Tim Rice and Elton John, killed at the box office AND Broadway.
Oh, and South Park was a pleasant surprise!
Yikes, no Jacques Demy musicals.
I feel stupid now for missing your comment, but I said something similar a few comments down.
sweeney todd?
Write a comment…Ummmmm Well, First of all how did cartoon or I maybe I should use the correct PC term animated films get on the list as musicals yet Seet Charity, Chicago, Annie, and granted though it had it’s premire in December 1961 it wasn’t released fully till 1962 making it 50 years is West Side Story. Didnt make the list?
Annie is kinda twee and dated these days. Chicago is a great musical, but the film version was a bit messy (for my money better than Moulin Rouge and Dreamgirls any day though!)
Would be nice to see Hedwig and the Angry Inch or Hairspray (remake) here though.
Fred – As you say, “West Side Story” isn’t there because it premiered in 1961. End of story. As for the others you suggested, they were all there and got a couple votes, but didn’t make the list. So it goes.
And Jonathan… Hedwig is in there.
-Daniel
I can’t take your list seriouly without 1776 on it. Still as powerful as when I first saw it in high school…
I’m very happy to see that Chicago didn’t make the cut.
Extremely overrated film.
I love Little Shop, but my number 1 vote would’ve gone to South Park for sure.
As far as the Disney musicals, I love Aladdin. I would’ve put Aladdin on there in The Little Mermaid’s spot.
Arabian Nights, One Step Ahead, Friend Like Me, Prince Ali, Whole New World.
That’s some heavy ammunition in your can, you know what I’m saying?
I’ll never understand why Aladdin gets short shrift of that era of Disney Animated Musicals. Great music and great performances by Robin Williams, Jonathan Freeman, and Gilbert Gottfried.
And come to think of it, The Lion King probably deserves a place up there to.
I mean, Jeremy Irons sinking his teeth into Scar and his performance of Be Prepared might the best single song of that whole era of Disney music. Yes, even better than Angela Lansbury singing Beauty and the Beast.
Check it out if you’ve forgotten. Jeremy Irons is the man, er, the lion!
Where are the Jacques Demy films? I would have imagined that Umbrellas of Cherbourg must have picked up a few votes.
Krush Groove? The Who’s Tommy? Oh Brother, Where art thou? The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas? (Charles Durning RIP)
In a list that includes Hedwig, Little Shop, and Phantom of the Paradise, I find it disturbing and even a bit insulting that ‘Rocky Horror’ didn’t even get an honorable mention!
Although it isn’t as well known as most of the films on this list, I think “Absolute Beginners” deserves a mention. It was brilliantly directed by Julien Temple, and though I won’t claim it’s the better film, I’d much rather watch it than “The Sound of Music” anyday!
Wizard of Oz? Anybody?!!
Oliver!?
cant believe a south park thing got in the top 5.beating grease and sound of music
cant believe south park got 4 beating grease and sound of music
Graham’s “lampoon of glam”‘s name was Beef not “Meat” in Phantom of the Paradise. (just fyi)
WHERE THE HELL IS THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA????????? ANY VERSION WILL DO NOT INCLUDING PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE BECAUSE IT SUCKED!!!!!!!!!! Plus it ruined the thought of what the phantom truly is. Here’s a few more list recommendations:The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Sweeny Todd and Rent. Please this list is a joke. Hahaha. Very funny get someone smarter to make this list.
no Hairspray?
The 5 times Oscar winning Oliver! (1968) not in the list?