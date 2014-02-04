Top 20 villians in Batman’s rogues gallery: #11-10

(CBR) Great heroes are defined by the villains they face, and no group of evil-doers, murderers, criminals and psychopaths are greater than those stalking Gotham City. From murderous clowns, to cerebral assassins, to brutish monsters, Batman has a literal murderer’s row of foes that constantly test his crime fighting acumen. Today CBR News prevents the first of a two-part series on the DC Comics villains who have given Batman his greatest challenges; the nemeses who have helped forge the legend of the Dark Knight for the past 75 years — and hopefully 75 more to come!

While many can likely guess the top foe on this list, we think there will be plenty of twists and turns along the way. Secondly, we want to give love and respect to Selena Kyle, AKA Catwoman, and acknowledge her contribution to the world of Batman. For the purposes of this article, we are forced to consider Catwoman an ally (albeit, at times, reluctantly), not a sworn blood enemy. With that in mind, sit back and enjoy #20-11 of the greatest Dark Knight villains of all-time, and be sure to check back tomorrow for the Top 10!