Top 20 villians in Batman’s rogues gallery: #11-10

#DC Comics #Batman
and 02.04.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Great heroes are defined by the villains they face, and no group of evil-doers, murderers, criminals and psychopaths are greater than those stalking Gotham City. From murderous clowns, to cerebral assassins, to brutish monsters, Batman has a literal murderer’s row of foes that constantly test his crime fighting acumen. Today CBR News prevents the first of a two-part series on the DC Comics villains who have given Batman his greatest challenges; the nemeses who have helped forge the legend of the Dark Knight for the past 75 years — and hopefully 75 more to come!

While many can likely guess the top foe on this list, we think there will be plenty of twists and turns along the way. Secondly, we want to give love and respect to Selena Kyle, AKA Catwoman, and acknowledge her contribution to the world of Batman. For the purposes of this article, we are forced to consider Catwoman an ally (albeit, at times, reluctantly), not a sworn blood enemy. With that in mind, sit back and enjoy #20-11 of the greatest Dark Knight villains of all-time, and be sure to check back tomorrow for the Top 10!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanDC COMICS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP