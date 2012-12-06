Top 2013 Grammy nominees: Mumford and Sons, Frank Ocean, Rihanna

12.06.12 6 years ago

With a whopping six artists tied for the most nominations, next year’s Grammys is shaping up to be one of the least-predictable ceremonies in recent memory. In the major categories it’s also one of the most diverse, with R&B soulsters (Frank Ocean), blues-based rockers (The Black Keys) and country star crossovers (Taylor Swift) among the disparate acts vying for the night’s top awards including Record and Album of the Year.

Curious which artists scored the most nods? Check out the gallery below for the full list of multiple nominees.

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards is slated to air on Feb. 10.

