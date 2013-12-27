Top 25 Songs of 2013: HitFix Staff edition

#Daft Punk #Justin Timberlake #Pearl Jam #Drake #Beyonce #Kanye West
, , , , and 12.28.13 5 years ago

2013 was a great year for new music, and you didn’t even have to try very hard to find it. We’ve already unveiled Immaculate Noise’s top 10 albums of 2013 and The Beat Goes On’s top 10 singles of 2013, but there were plenty of great jams that just didn’t fit into either countdown. This latest list is a bit of a cheat, since we’ve decided to include songs that weren’t officially released as singles, allowing us to highlight album cuts from the likes of Kanye West, Beyonce, The National and My Bloody Valentine. But don’t worry, you’ll still find plenty of radio hits from artists such as Lorde, Daft Punk and Justin Timberlake.

Check out our picks for the Top 25 songs of 2013 here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daft Punk#Justin Timberlake#Pearl Jam#Drake#Beyonce#Kanye West
TAGSarcade fireBEYONCEDaft PunkdisclosureDrakeJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKanye WestLORDENEKO CASEpearl jamTop 25 songs of 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP