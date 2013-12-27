Top 25 Songs of 2013: HitFix Staff edition

2013 was a great year for new music, and you didn’t even have to try very hard to find it. We’ve already unveiled Immaculate Noise’s top 10 albums of 2013 and The Beat Goes On’s top 10 singles of 2013, but there were plenty of great jams that just didn’t fit into either countdown. This latest list is a bit of a cheat, since we’ve decided to include songs that weren’t officially released as singles, allowing us to highlight album cuts from the likes of Kanye West, Beyonce, The National and My Bloody Valentine. But don’t worry, you’ll still find plenty of radio hits from artists such as Lorde, Daft Punk and Justin Timberlake.



Check out our picks for the Top 25 songs of 2013 here: