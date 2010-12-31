Top 30 songs of 2010 from Immaculate Noise

I feel so cheap putting my favorite music into top 10 slots. I mean, lists are kind of cheap anyway: Music is not a competition. But what’s the fun of gumming on and on about totally subjective lists if there isn’t something (as imaginary as “something” may be) at stake?
So here’s 30 songs, ordered more than arbitrarily, but less than in stone. 2010 was a good year for pop. And for dance music. There’s your usual parade of indie stars, and some surprising returns. A few of these were on my top 10 albums of the year, and even some that overlap HitFix’s Melinda Newman’s top 10 songs list.
I can’t wait to fight about these in the New Year.
- Kanye West, “Runaway”: Even the fact that Kanye can’t sing makes this song great
- Robyn, “Dancing on My Own”: She’s every woman
- Cee-Lo, “Fuck You”: Fucking brilliant
- Sleigh Bells, “Rill Rill”: Makes me still wish I had a car
- Jonsi, “Tornado”: His timing and arrangements are just breathtaking
- Arcade Fire, “We Used to Wait”: Sing along!
- Clubfeet, “Last Words”: This whole effort is great, but when that bass beat comes in…
- Janelle Monae, “Tightrope” featuring Big Boi: Makes me still wish I could dance
- Frightened Rabbit, “Swim”: Mellow-drama
- Titus Andronicus, “Four Score and Seven”: Worth the wait
- Kanye West, “Monster” featuring Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Rick Ross: Two Kanye songs, ya heard me
- The Roots, “How I Got Over”: I’ll never get over it
- Black Keys, “Tighten Up”: Dan Auerbach could sing the alphabet and it’d still sound sexy
- Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream” It was between this and Pink’s “Raise Your Glass,” sorry…
- Pearly Gate Music, “Big Escape”: Lo-fi good
- Gigi, “No, My Heart Will Go On”: Epic
- Mumford & Sons, “Little Lion Man”: Precious and great
- Sade, “Soldier of Love”: Welcome back, soldier
- The Low Anthem, “Ghost Woman Blues”: From their forthcoming 2011 album
- Hot Chip, “One Life Stand”: A cute play on words, I don’t mind
- Gauntlet Hair, “I Was Thinking”: I’m a sucker for drama
- Vampire Weekend, “Cousins”: One song that could convince me to put on pants in the morning
- ceo, “White Magic”: Magic
- Yeasayer, “O.N.E.”: Best parts of the ’80s
- Spoon, “Written in Reverse”: Nasty
- Rihanna, “Rude Boy”: Did she have a good year or what?
- Tallest Man on Earth, “King of Spain”: Listen to those lyrics: you couldn’t write those.
- Wiz Khalifa, “Black and Yellow”: Tacky and catchy as hell
- Victoire, “Cathedral City”: Makes me feel like I’m trapped in a music box
- Frog Eyes, “A Flower in a Glove”: Hey Dead Oceans, how do you keep putting out insane records?
I just wish one goddamn music writer on a website like this would listen to some hard rock/metal. Every list of this nature I’ve seen this year has been populated by the exact same indie rock and hip-hop/r&b/rap.
Shitegeist, as a hard rock/metal fan, I’m curious what you would have included. I’m always looking for more good stuff. Also, for the record, you can call Titus Andronicus indie rock if you want, but it’s not really true. They’re more like punk with some classic rock aspirations.
I’d definitely have included Diamond Eyes by Deftones and Farewell Mona Lisa by Dillinger Escape Plan. They’re two of my favourite tracks from my two favourite records of 2010.
for what it’s worth, i did say dillinger had a good year here: [www.hitfix.com]