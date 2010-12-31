Top 30 songs of 2010 from Immaculate Noise

I feel so cheap putting my favorite music into top 10 slots. I mean, lists are kind of cheap anyway: Music is not a competition. But what’s the fun of gumming on and on about totally subjective lists if there isn’t something (as imaginary as “something” may be) at stake?

So here’s 30 songs, ordered more than arbitrarily, but less than in stone. 2010 was a good year for pop. And for dance music. There’s your usual parade of indie stars, and some surprising returns. A few of these were on my top 10 albums of the year, and even some that overlap HitFix’s Melinda Newman’s top 10 songs list.

I can’t wait to fight about these in the New Year.

  1. Kanye West, “Runaway”: Even the fact that Kanye can’t sing makes this song great
  2. Robyn, “Dancing on My Own”: She’s every woman
  3. Cee-Lo, “Fuck You”: Fucking brilliant
  4. Sleigh Bells, “Rill Rill”: Makes me still wish I had a car
  5. Jonsi, “Tornado”: His timing and arrangements are just breathtaking
  6. Arcade Fire, “We Used to Wait”: Sing along!
  7. Clubfeet, “Last Words”: This whole effort is great, but when that bass beat comes in…
  8. Janelle Monae, “Tightrope” featuring Big Boi: Makes me still wish I could dance
  9. Frightened Rabbit, “Swim”: Mellow-drama
  10. Titus Andronicus, “Four Score and Seven”: Worth the wait
  11. Kanye West, “Monster” featuring Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Rick Ross: Two Kanye songs, ya heard me
  12. The Roots, “How I Got Over”: I’ll never get over it
  13. Black Keys, “Tighten Up”: Dan Auerbach could sing the alphabet and it’d still sound sexy
  14. Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream” It was between this and Pink’s “Raise Your Glass,” sorry…
  15. Pearly Gate Music, “Big Escape”: Lo-fi good
  16. Gigi, “No, My Heart Will Go On”: Epic
  17. Mumford & Sons, “Little Lion Man”: Precious and great
  18. Sade, “Soldier of Love”: Welcome back, soldier
  19. The Low Anthem, “Ghost Woman Blues”: From their forthcoming 2011 album
  20. Hot Chip, “One Life Stand”: A cute play on words, I don’t mind
  21. Gauntlet Hair, “I Was Thinking”: I’m a sucker for drama
  22. Vampire Weekend, “Cousins”: One song that could convince me to put on pants in the morning
  23. ceo, “White Magic”: Magic
  24. Yeasayer, “O.N.E.”: Best parts of the ’80s
  25. Spoon, “Written in Reverse”: Nasty
  26. Rihanna, “Rude Boy”: Did she have a good year or what?
  27. Tallest Man on Earth, “King of Spain”: Listen to those lyrics: you couldn’t write those.
  28. Wiz Khalifa, “Black and Yellow”: Tacky and catchy as hell
  29. Victoire, “Cathedral City”: Makes me feel like I’m trapped in a music box
  30. Frog Eyes, “A Flower in a Glove”: Hey Dead Oceans, how do you keep putting out insane records?

