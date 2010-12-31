Top 30 songs of 2010 from Immaculate Noise

I feel so cheap putting my favorite music into top 10 slots. I mean, lists are kind of cheap anyway: Music is not a competition. But what’s the fun of gumming on and on about totally subjective lists if there isn’t something (as imaginary as “something” may be) at stake?

So here’s 30 songs, ordered more than arbitrarily, but less than in stone. 2010 was a good year for pop. And for dance music. There’s your usual parade of indie stars, and some surprising returns. A few of these were on my top 10 albums of the year, and even some that overlap HitFix’s Melinda Newman’s top 10 songs list.

I can’t wait to fight about these in the New Year.