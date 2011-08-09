‘Top Chef’ hits Texas, adds Emeril Lagasse, Hugh Acheson for season nine

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that might be part of the reason the latest season of “Top Chef” will be heading to the Lonestar State. The series will head to three cities during the season — Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. But forget location — the changes at the judges’ table are the really big deal.
While Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will all be returning, they’ll be joined by “king of bam” Emeril Lagasse and Hugh Acheson. The Atlanta, Georgia chef behind Five & Ten, Acheson made his mark with viewers as a contestant on “Top Chef Masters,” where he was notable for being the wry wit in a sea of earnestness. While I’m not too sure about Emeril (I remember those toothpaste commercials and I still shudder), I can’t wait for another serving of Hugh. “Top Chef: Texas” will air later this fall.
Hooray! Acheson was the best part of the last season of TCM.
So true!
Why does everyone seem to shudder/not sure about Emeril? He was one of the best things that happened to Food Network in the early ’00. BAM!
i missed you, Emeril!!! You are the best TV chef!!
Emeril will be a huge improvement over what Top Chef has now, he knows how to relate to everyone from every walk of life and the man knows how to prepare and serve excellent, yummy food. He was always way too good for the food network, they can continue without him by using “cooks” (note I refer to them as cooks and not chefs)that either show lots and lots of cleavage or talk baby talk, they need something to sell their ideas, Emeril doesn’t.