‘Top Chef’ hits Texas, adds Emeril Lagasse, Hugh Acheson for season nine

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that might be part of the reason the latest season of “Top Chef” will be heading to the Lonestar State. The series will head to three cities during the season — Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. But forget location — the changes at the judges’ table are the really big deal.

While Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will all be returning, they’ll be joined by “king of bam” Emeril Lagasse and Hugh Acheson. The Atlanta, Georgia chef behind Five & Ten, Acheson made his mark with viewers as a contestant on “Top Chef Masters,” where he was notable for being the wry wit in a sea of earnestness. While I’m not too sure about Emeril (I remember those toothpaste commercials and I still shudder), I can’t wait for another serving of Hugh. “Top Chef: Texas” will air later this fall.

