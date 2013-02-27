‘Top Chef: Seattle’ recap: Will Brooke or Kristen win the ‘Finale’?

For the first time ever, the finale of “Top Chef” will take place in front of a live audience. Suddenly, “Top Chef” looks a lot like “Iron Chef.” Not that that’s a bad thing. I’m just happy that we have two women in the finals, which is so encouraging, and yes, well-deserved. I’m both Team Kristen and Team Brooke, though. I wish they could both win.
For the finale they have three hours and a team of sous chefs. The must prepare five dishes, and the first chef to serve up three winning dishes will take the title of Top Chef. I’m not sure I needed this ticking clock.
Brooke has Los Angeles chefs for her team, which is made up of C.J., Stefan and Kuniko. Kristen has Lizzie, Sheldon and Josh. Both of these teams are pretty solid, if you ask me. I’m a little surprised Brooke picked Stefan, as he had such a connection to Kristen, but given that she beat him on “Last Chance Kitchen,” maybe he’s not so connected anymore.
Hey, do you crave Green Mountain coffee? Gee, I wouldn’t know where you’d get that idea!
The audience is made up of 300 people, including Hugh Acheson, Emeril Lagasse, Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio — and all nine previous “Top Chef” winners. Okay, that’s kind of cool.
As Gail Simmons tells previous winner (and, before tonight, the ONLY female to ever win this show) Stephanie Izard, either way one more girl will be taking the crown. She asks if Izard is ready to share her tiara, and Stephanie smiles. “It’s about time,” she says, and she is so, so right. Yes, it is time for another woman to win this. It’s been time for a long time. And I really want to know if the male domination of the crown has been about a lack of female talent (hard to know unless you’re tasting the food) or a subconscious desire for the predominantly male judges to maintain the status quo.
The first dish is almost up. Even Tom notices C.J. is burning the pig ears. Um, Brooke?
Okay, sidebar: How much would it suck to be in this audience and not get to eat ANYTHING? Actually, it would be kind of like watching from home, just more frustrating because you could smell stuff.
FIRST DISH
Kristen – Chicken liver mousse with frisee, mustard, prune, hazelnuts & pumpernickel
Emeril loves the mousse and thinks it’s simple and classic. Tom thinks the mousse was well-seasoned and the dish is balanced. Gail thinks it was absolutely perfect, except it was hard to find it under the salad.
Brooke – Crispy pig ear & chicory salad, six-minute egg, apricot jam & candied kumquats
Tom liked the egg and the puree together. Emeril felt the crackling was overcooked. Padma thinks her pig ear was delicious and crunchy and not overcooked. Hugh loved her salad dressing.
The winner of round one is… Hugh picks Kristen. Gail picks Kristen. Emeril picks Kristen. The winner is Kristen.
We take a look at Brooke through the season. I keep forgetting she’s such a scaredy cat, because she is tough as nails in the kitchen — at least, until the food is dished up.
Brooke’s mom and dad talk about how Brooke watched “The Galloping Gourmet” as a kid instead of cartoons.
Oh, Brooke. She’s never actually done the dish she’s making for the second dish before, but hey, it’s what she has to do. According to her. Sigh. Kristen wants to keep things simple and clean.
SECOND DISH
Brooke – Seared scallop with salt cod puree, speck, black currant & mustard seed vinaigrette
Tom really enjoyed the combination and thinks the scallop is perfectly cooked. Hugh things the flavors are great. Emeril loves salt cod, so this works for him.
Kristen – Citrus & lavender cured scallop with bitter orange, meyer lemon & apple
Tom thinks it’s really flavorful and delicious. Padma thinks she did the scallops proud. Emeril loves that she didn’t overcomplicate it.
The winner of round two is… Gail gives it to Brooke. Emeril names Brooke. One more vote and she wins. Tom gives it to… Kristen! Padma also gives it to Kristen. Hugh is the tie-breaker. Hugh votes for Brooke. She wins the second round.
It’s tied! Eeeek! This is going to be close!
Brooke wants to redeem herself with chicken wings in the third course. Man, Brooke is KILLING me. “I want to redeem myself” is almost a guarantee of screwing things up, or at least it has been for other chefs. I do hope she bucks that trend. I want each chef to leave knowing they did their best — and I don’t think either Kristen or Brooke would want to win any round because the other one screwed up.
Now, we are reminded of Kristen’s journey to the finale. Remember when she came in with her best friend and felt the need to address the lesbian rumor? I’d forgotten about that, really. What I did not forget is how Josie threw her under the bus and how Kristen fell on her sword. If she wins, I hope Bravo follows her on her trip to Korea, too.
Kristen’s family talks about how amazing she is. Her best friend Stephanie looks insanely jealous, which is understandable, really. Maybe next year, Stephanie.
Oh, look. There’s Josie in the audience, being obnoxious.
THIRD DISH
Brooke – Vadouvan fried chicken with sumac yogurt-tahini & pickled kohlrabi fattoush
Hugh was not expecting chicken wings. Emeril thinks it’s delicious. Tom is not sure about the salad at all. Dammit, Brooke! Never redeem! Never! And if you’ve forgotten, vadouvan is an Indian/French spice mix.
Kristen – Celery root puree with bone marrow, mushrooms, bitter greens & radishes
Emeril loves all the earthy tones of the dish. Tom can’t understand why she stewed the mushrooms. Padma is disappointed that it wasn’t hot. Gail thought it was great.
Who wins round three? Emeril votes for Kristen. Tom gives it to Kristen. Padma votes for Kristen. Kristen wins.
If Brooke doesn’t nail the fourth dish, it’s over. C.J. assures Brooke they’re going to kill this course, but I’m not sure I trust the guy who burned stuff.
Before we get to the fourth dish, we look at the winners. In short, lots of winers have been in magazines. The nine winners have opened 17 new restaurants. Padma thinks they’re great, except the guy who won the first season, at whom she laughs. Not meanly, but kind of.
FOURTH DISH
Brooke – Braised pork cheek & red snapper with collard green slaw & sorrel puree
Hugh thinks the fish is perfectly cooked. Tom thinks it’s well put together. Emeril loves the sorrel and Gail likes the pomegranate.
Kristen – Red snapper with leeks, little gem lettuce, tarragon, uni and shellfish nage
Tom thinks it has great depth of flavor. Gail thought the uni was beautiful, but she thought the leeks were difficult to cut. Hugh thought it was balanced and didn’t mind the leek. Tom asks Kristen how she feels knowing she’s just one vote away from the win. Oh, and he asks Brooke how she feels about having won more challenges than anyone this season. He does not ask her if she wants to win “Top Chef,” which I think is not going to happen.
This is supposed to be very tense, but given that there’s less than ten minutes left in the show, it’s pretty obvious Kristen wins.
Still, there’s big, loud music and Padma tries to build the tension, probably just for the people in the audience.
Gail gives her vote to Kristen. Emeril names Kristen. If Tom votes for Kristen, she’s named Top Chef. And Tom says… Kristen. There is hugging and there is crying and everyone is happy.
As Kristen tells us, being the second female Top Chef is great, but she just wanted to win, regardless. Brooke is heartbroken, but she’s proud of herself. She should be. The final chefs this season were pretty damn phenomenal. Really, everyone after Josie.
What did you think of the finale? Did you like the live format? And did this renew your faith in “Last Chance Kitchen”?
Absolutely hated the format of the finale. By judging course by course, they eliminated the dessert round where Brooke would have clearly had an advantage. I adore Kristen, but felt Brooke got shafted by the last round set-up. Boooo to whoever thought this up.
I can’t say I was a fan of the format, either. While I guess it added tension, I would have preferred the finalists cooking everything they intended to cook, not as much as it took to win.
I really hated the format
You could tell by how much time was left in the episode that there was not time for a desert course. So it removed ALL tension.
dessert darn it
According to Bravo website, they cooked and served dessert even though it wasn’t judged. Kristen made a Lemon Olive Oil cake. We just don’t get to see it. Poor decision making by the producers. Frustrating. Imagine if Kristen’s dessert was a disaster? Stephan lost his season finale because of the dessert course.
That’s just frustrating — they cooked and it didn’t matter? In past seasons, you felt there was really an effort to look at the entirety of the chef’s progress over the season. While I appreciate the idea that you can live and die by one dish, that doesn’t invite taking risks, either.
This format is awful and kind of unfair. In previous seasons the chefs got to plan an entire meal knowing that every course would be tasted without the pressure that you could lose before the final two courses are even out. Last chance kitchen is inherently unfair, kristen had a much easier route to the finale. Why does top chef always change the number of people who are in the finale? It’s much more interesting with three. Just a very disappointing and boring episode. Someone should tell the producers that ripping off the food network is never a smart idea.
Can someone please explain something: did they ever air footage of the final two picking their sour-chefs or being told what the final challenge format would be? I was so confused I checked my on-screen TV guide to see if there was an hour of Top Chef I had missed. I even went onto On Demand to watch the end of last week’s episode to see if maybe I had turned off the TV before they showed these scenes.
I hated this format as well.
I thought the same thing. All we got was a quick voice over by Padma saying they picked their sous chefs. Very confusing and made for a disjointed episode.
Yeah, very clunky episode for sure. And there was no tension at the end like others have said because we knew how much time was left. They could have scored each round and gave the round by round results at the end … but at least make them cook all 5 courses!
I would have liked to see why they chose who they chose, too. Why did Brooke take Stefan instead of Kristen, for example. There was no reason for the finale to feel as squashed and rushed as it did.
This morning Tom Coliccio tweeted “I hear you out there you didn’t like the format well neither did I and I doubt we will do that again.” I don’t know if he’s referring to the live audience/Iron Chef format , or to the rule that the first chef to win 3 courses wins. That terrible rule resulted in our not getting to see all 5 courses, and killed all the episodes’ suspense.
I could live with the live audience format, but I absolutely hated the judging rules. My favorite part of the Top Chef finale is the judges debating the merits of the finalists. They go back and talk about their best dishes of the season, they debate whether overall consistency is more important than having a few really great dishes and a few clunkers, and there is some suspense before Padma announces the winner. Why would they do away with all that? Crazy.
This season was so much better than TC Texas up until now. I guess we can be grateful they didn’t have to chop their ingredients out of ice bergs or prepare their dishes on a gondola with a hot plate.
The iceberging of ingredients was awful, yes. But I think “Top Chef” is just trying too hard. People want to see good chefs cooking good food, period. The bells and whistles are just frustrating distractions.
“Remember when she came in with her best friend and felt the need to address the lesbian rumor?”
On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Kristen may have added a little more fuel to any rumors because she admitted to saying that Gail Simmons was the first woman to ever ‘flip her switch’ like that, which led to a series of mouthed ‘Call me, Gails.’ Andy followed up with something like ‘suck it, Padma!’
Anyway, hated the format with the best 3 of 5 for the same reasons everybody else did.
Congrats to Kristen, the Last Chance Kitchen competition really stoked her competitive flames.
Brooke will land comfortably on her feet somewhere, and in two years she’ll probably be back to compete again.
Congrats to Sheldon who won $10K for fan favorite!
Awful final. If I want to watch Iron Chef I will. Not really interested in what’s up with past chefs or hearing how the finalists discovered their passion for cooking. The fact that there were only 7-10 minutes left of airtime told you that Kristen had to win because there was no time left to prepare, taste and vote on dessert. Very, very anticlimatic. Not a very good production choice for what should have been a highly anticipated and exciting finale between the best two chefs of the season. Why was there no background information as to how the chefs picked thier sous chefs? What was their thought process. The finale had too much filler and not enough of the actual planning, cooking and judging of the dishes. Please DO NOT repeat this format in the future—It did NOT work.
I think, given what Tom tweeted, most people were disappointed in the finale. Let’s hope that next year they just focus on cooking. You’d really think that wouldn’t be so hard.
“Padma thinks they’re great, except the guy who won the first season, at whom she laughs. Not meanly, but kind of.”
Did you mean Ilan Hall, the winner of the second season? I don’t remember her making fun of Harold Dieterle, the first season winner — and he’s awesome and very successful, so I don’t think she would. Ilan was an idiot and not a nice guy in his season, so even though she was somewhat mean to him, he kind of deserved it.
I hated the format, too, for all of the reasons others have given. Such a disappointing (entertainment-wise) end to a great season, though I’m fine with Kristen’s winning.
“And I really want to know if the male domination of the crown has been about a lack of female talent (hard to know unless you’re tasting the food) or a subconscious desire for the predominantly male judges to maintain the status quo.”
If you read Gail Simmons’s post about the finale, she points out that 20% of Top Chef winners being female is probably a better average of female to male chefs in the industry overall. If that’s the case, it makes more sense. Sad to say it, but a little more reassuring than the male judges subconsciously wanting to hold back female chefs.
^probably a better ratio than that of female to male chefs in the industry overall, rather.
While the format may not been fair, Kristen was just kilinfl it. no way she would have lost. I thought hugh wanted to give it to kristen in the second round but thee show could not have it end in three rounds.
Much like they took the parts of season 9 that worked and dumped the silly stuff, hopefully season 11 takes the parts of the finale that worked and dumps the rest.