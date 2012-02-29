‘Top Gun 2’ moving forward with ‘The Town’ screenwriter Peter Craig

Maverick may be hitting the skies once again.

Though Tom Cruise was never known to be fond of making sequels – at least not outside of the blockbuster “Mission: Impossible” franchise – it appears the actor may just be reconsidering that stance when it comes to “Top Gun”, the 1986 mega-hit that launched him to superstardom and which now seems to have spawned a belated follow-up.

While rumors of a “Top Gun” sequel have been persisting for years, they finally became a reality when Tony Scott, the director of the first film, confirmed that he was indeed planning to helm a second installment. Right around a year later, “X-Men: First Class” writers Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz were officially hired to write the screenplay, but they subsequently dropped out.

Now Variety is reporting that “The Town” screenwriter Peter Craig has signed a deal to pen the sequel, which Scott previously told our own Gregory Ellwood will incorporate the cutting-edge technologies that are utilized in 21st century warfare.

“I’m going to do my homework,” Scott told HitFix at the time. “I’m going down to I think it’s Fallon, Nevada, down near New Mexico and it’s a whole different world now. …These computer geeks — these kids play war games in a trailer in Fallon, Nevada and if we ever went to war or were in the Middle East or the Far East or wherever it is, these guys can actually fly drones. They are unmanned aircraft. They operate them and then they party all night.”

Though Cruise isn’t officially attached to the sequel at this point, the actor has previously voiced his desire to reprise his role from the first movie, Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. So where would Maverick be now? And who will play his inevitable young apprentice?

